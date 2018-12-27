Top 10 volleyball stories of 2018: The rise of the scoring monsters

As 2018 winds down, we look back at the headlines that shaped the sport this year. These are the stories that made us our jaw drop in amazement or shed a tear due to pride. There may never be happy endings all the time. But these events made us feel better as a fan or as a citizen of this great nation. Thus, we list down the top 10 stories that defined Philippine volleyball. These are in no particular order.

Breaching half a century

A player tallying 50 points in one volleyball match is no easy feat. The number of attempts needed to get that many markers can put a strain into their shoulders and knees. Likewise, the defense can adjust to that hitter as he or she starts to wax hot. Finally, there are no three-pointers in volleyball. As amazing a monster block may be, it still counts as a point. The exact time for a match cannot be determined as well. Before you know it, the game can end in three sets or five.

These are the reasons why we should reminisce two, 50-point games that happened this year in awe. Regardless of the league where it was achieved, the milestone is just challenging to breach. Therefore, we’ve been lucky to witness two editions of which in 2018. However, the contrasting results for the teams of these scoring machines solidify the truth that it takes more than one great player to win a volleyball game.

Silva claims double silver

Everyone who was at the Batangas Sports Comples on April 7, 2018 were treated to an offensive masterpiece by Gyselle Silva. The Smart Giga Hitters’ import during the PSL Grand Prix tallied 56 points in their match against the Cocolife. The Asset Managers’ import at that time was Sara Klisura who previously owned the PSL’s single-game scoring record at 41. But despite Silva’s astonishing game, Smart still lost the game to Cocolife in five sets. The total scores of both teams show a deadlock at 112 points. Yet the squad of Coach Moro Branislav edged the winless Giga Hitters in the fifth, 17-15.

This second round defeat for Silva and the Giga Hitters was their ninth straight loss in the tournament. But her masterpiece is still worth a closer look. Of her total point production, Silva got 53 successful attacks on 103 attempts. She also scored three service aces from 18 tries. The Cuban reinforcement also helped in the defensive end with 11 excellent digs in 29 opportunities and 19 service receptions in 37 chances. Yet this performance would have corresponded to a victory if the locals made enough scores as well.

Aside from fellow import Sanja Trivunovic’s 20 points, no other Giga Hitter reached double figures in scoring. In fact, the locals came up with only 14 total points, five of which coming from La Rainne Fabay. In contrast, Cocolife’s Filipino crew mustered 26 points as support for Klisura’s 35 and Taylor Milton’s 20. Honey Royse Tubino and Mary Jean Balse Pabayo combined for 17 of those points as they outplayed their Smart counterparts.

Silva’s golden moment is the third-best scoring output of all time. Azerbaijan’s Polina Rahimova is at pole position with 58 points. Coming in at second are USA’s Madison Kingdon and Bulgaria’s Elitsa Vasileva with 57 markers, both registered during their stints in the Korean Volleyball League. The Bulgarian achieved the feat in 2013 while the American followed suit four years after.

Marck hits the 50-point mark

While Silva’s offensive onslaught resulted to a loss, Marck Espejo’s efforts extended Ateneo De Manila University’s campaign for the UAAP Season 80 men’s volleyball title. With the Blue Eagles facing a twice-to-beat disadvantage against the FEU Tamaraws, the five-time UAAP season MVP ignited for 55 points in a five-set triumph. Espejo tallied 47 attack points, six blocks, and two service aces to force a rubber match against the second-seed Tamaraws. But aside from the volume of points he gathered, its the style by which he got some of them mattered more.

His attacks helped the Blue Eagles gain a 23-20 edge in the fourth set after being down 8-11. FEU scored two straight to trim the lead but Espejo connected on a spike to arrive at set point. The Tamaraws scored again but the pride of Marikina City forced a fifth set with an attack that closed the fourth set at 25-23. It was all Espejo in the fifth set as he wreaked havoc for 11 of the team’s 15 points. He finished off the game with a powerful spike that gave them the set and the match at 15-9.

It took Espejo 81 attempts to get his 47 attack points. He also got his six kill blocks in just 19 tries and two aces from 12 attempts. His output matches Nicole Fawcett’s total in a 2013 Korean Volleyball League game as well as former PSL import Alaina Bergsma’s performance in a 2016 KVL match. Espejo’s production in this historical game matches the point total of the Tamaraws’ Jude Garcia, John Paul Bugaoan, Redijohn Paler, Peter John Quiel, and Richard Solis combined.