Summer Lovin’: volleyball personalities share their memorable and dream vacations (Part 3)

With heat of the sun intensifying, summer season is just around the corner. Thus, we asked some volleyball personalities regarding their most memorable travels during this time of beaches, sun bathing, and hot bods.

The volleyball personalities we asked for this edition are:

Former NCAA MVP Shola Alvarez

University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas team captain Maria Bianca Aurora Tripoli

FEU Lady Tamaraws Physical Therapist Marilou Regidor

Lyceum Lady Pirates Open Spiker Cherilyn Sindayen

Petro Gazz Setter Djanel Cheng

San Beda Lady Red Spiker Iza Viray

Let’s see what they have to say.

Most unforgettable summer vacation and why?

Sato: Punta kami sa Taiwan kasama Creamline family! Ang saya night market and masaya lakad lakad!

Alvarez: Sa Calaguas po kasi sobrang ganda po doon. Sobrang linaw ng tubig at payapa sobra kapag gabi. Tanaw na tanaw ang mga bituin.

Tipoli: Nung nagpunta kami sa Baler, Aurora kasi doon ko natry mag-surfing which I really enjoyed kasi challenging siya tapos kapag nakatayo ka sa surfboard nakakasatisfy siya ganun. Tsaka kasama ko kasi family ko noon. First outing with my papa pagkauwi niya sa abroad.

Regidor: My unforgettable summer vacation is at Halea Island in Masbate where in me and some of my friends were able to own the tourist spot for a week privately through a native resident friend.

Sindayen: Sorry pero hindi kasi kami nagbabakasyon pag summer kasi may training kaya siguro most memorable po na yung iba nagbabakasyon kami nagpapakahirap sa training. Di ko pa po tinry mag vacation ng summer baka ngayong darating palang po.

Cheng: Siguro ung nag-Hongkong ako with Des (Desiree Cheng) and achi Rica (Enclona). Kasi first time namin na kami lang yung magkakasama and walang alam sa place or country na yun. And it was fun kasi I got to try the food and yung experience asking locals kung saan yung mga places na bet namin puntahan. Masaya naman though ayaw nila sakyan yung trip ko na mag-peak train. Hahahhaha.

Viray: My most unforgettable experience is nung nag-Boracay kami nung kapatid ko. Naglaro kami ng Beach Volleyball doon tapos siyempre nag-gala na rin unforgettable yun kasi first time namin magpunta dun then nakaka-relax yung place.

If given a chance to travel abroad, where will it be and why?

Sato: I want go to America! Because mahilig ako mga foods and gusto eat eat sa America!! Mga big foods!

Alvarez: Sa Japan kasi gusto ko makita yung Nami island at gusto ko din matry ang mga pagkain doon.

Tripoli: Hindi pa ako nakakapagtravel abroad kasi nagaaral pa rin naman ako pero if I am going to travel siguro sa Korea or Dubai kasi yan kasing dalawang yan talaga yung gusto kong mapuntahan na bansa.

Regidor: If given a chance to travel abroad or a place I have been to I’d choose to go back in Seoul, South Korea its because there’s more things to do and more places that I have to discover too.

Sindayen: Japan! Naiinggit ako sa mga kwento ng mga nakapunta na doon. Sobrang ganda daw and grabe yung culture.

Cheng: Korea. Hahahahaha kasi Kdrama and Kpop fan ako and gusto ko lang makita in person ung culture and yung napakagandang beach and yung mga scenery ng bansang yun and of course ung food.

Viray: If I had a chance syempre gusto ko sa Holy Land kasi feeling ko pag nakapunta ako doon mararamdaman ko na sobrang blessed ko.

If given a chance to travel locally, where will that be and why?

Sato: Palawan! Gusto ko maganda resort! Beach lakad lakad eat and relax!

Alvarez: Sa Batanes ko gusto pumunta kasi sobrang payapa nung lugar. Kapag pumunta ka doon parang makakalimutan mo lahat ng problema mo.

Tripoli: Madami na ako napuntahan locally but gusto ko makapunta sa Palawan para kasing sobrang ganda and sobrang relaxing ng place tsaka plan ko din talaga na puntahan muna lahat ng magagandang lugar dito sa Pilipinas bago magtravel abroad.

Regidor: Locally, even I’ve been there for so many times, I’d choose to go back to Boracay like I haven’t seen it after it was rehabilitated.

Sindayen: Sagada and Baguio, ilang beses na kami naglalaro sa Baguio pero I was not given a chance na makapagikot and makapasyal. Mahilig po ako sa malalamig na places kaya gusto ko po kung maglalakad ako or papasyal yung di ako papawisan.

Cheng: Siguro sa Batanes kasi nakita ko ung photos dati ng teammate ko and ang ganda ng beaches and yung scenery. Medyo mahilig kasi ako sa mga lugar na peaceful and yung tahimik. Gusto ko yung mga ganung klaseng lugar.

Viray: If I were given a chance siguro sa safari sa Subic kasi sobrang nakakarelax daw doon and marami akong makikitang animals na di ko pa nakikita hehehe.

Who would you want to be with and why?

Sato: My Japanese best friend! Gusto ko turoturo mga Philippines and new memories!

Alvarez: Ang family ko siyempre. Gusto ko silang dalhin sa magagandang lugar na gusto kung puntahan.

Tripoli: Family siyempre pero if close friends ko din okay lang din naman. Kahit sino basta malapit sakin.

Regidor: I would like to go there with a special someone of whom I don’t have yet. Hehehe.

Sindayen: Wala si mama and papa here sa Philippines eh so mga kapatid ko muna and my boyfriend.

Cheng: Siyempre friends and family ko kasi gusto ko ma-share sa family ko and friends ko yung experience or yun magagandang bagay na makikita ko.

Viray: Of course I want to be with my family as always kasi lagi ko silang namimiss eh. Hehehe.

If given a chance to travel with a volleyball player, who would it be and why?

Sato: Japan!! Kahit saan. Basta ikot ikot sa Japan. Kasama ang Japan High school teammate ko. Syempre eat sa

Japan! HAHAHA and laro laro ng volleyball.

Alvarez: Who else but my partner in crime Kath Villegas. Hehehe.

Tripoli: Lahat ng teammates ko ngayon. Hahahaha pero if yung idol ko siguro si Jovelyn Gonzaga kasi ang bait niya sobra. Na-remember ko nung nakalaban ko siya sa beach volley, sobrang di ko siya makalimutan. Ayun.

Regidor: In and out of the country with a volleyball player? I don’t have much personally interested with any of them but to travel with I think i’d choose to go with an outgoing player/friend like Bernadeth Pons kasi dami naming plans na travel na di natutuloy sa sobra same hectic ng mga schedules namin. Pati mga nabook na ticket at hotel reservation nasasayang. Hehehe.

Sindayen: Hindi ako gaano nagdidream makasama yung mga sobrang taas na kaya siguro I would enjoy it pag close ko ang kasama ko so I choose Rainne Fabay of Foton kasi for sure libre niya lahat.

Cheng: Siguro teammates ko na lang. Hahahaha. Para hindi na mahirap kasi magkakakilala na kami and alam na namin yung gusto at ayaw ng isat isa.

Viray: If we had a chance gusto ko kasama ko po yung kapatid ko. I will always choose Ella na makasama kahit saang lugar pa po yan. hehehe.