Summer Lovin’: volleyball personalities share their memorable and dream vacations (Part 2)

With heat of the sun intensifying, summer season is just around the corner. Thus, we asked some volleyball personalities regarding their most memorable travels during this time of beaches, sun bathing, and hot bods.

The volleyball personalities we asked for this edition are:

Two-time NCAA Finals MVP Regine Arocha

CSB Lady Blazer Open Hitter Arriane Daguil

Perpetual Junior Altas head coach Sandy Rieta

ESPN5 PSL Analyst Chiqui Pablo

Perpetual Altas Middle Blocker Rizalino Salo

Petro Gazz Open Spiker Kai Nepumuceno-Baloaloa

San Beda Lady Red Spiker Ella Viray

Let’s see what they have to say.

Most unforgettable summer vacation and why?

Arocha: “I missed most of my summer vacations when I was a kid. As far as my precious memories with my family are going to the beaches or simply spending time together in some places because when I started playing volleyball I had to attend summer trainings so I got almost no vacation at all.”

Daguil: “Yun pumunta kami ng pamilya ko sa Tagaytay tapos Pangasinan then Baguio noong 2006 kasi first time namin mabuo kasi galing yung tita ko ng Canada noon kaya unforgettable yun para sa akin.”

Rieta: “My first time sa Boracay with my family. If I can remember it right I think that was in the year 2002. Yan ang pinaka unforgettable summer vacation ko na tine-treasure ko at vina-value ko.”

Pablo: “My unforgettable summer vacation was when I went to Hongkong with my entire family. It was the first time my parents, my sister and her family, and I with my family went abroad together. The kids enjoyed Disneyland. I loved that summer because it was when I was able to ‘watch over’ my parents and at the same time see my kids really just enjoying themselves and laughing all the time.”

Salo: “My unforgettable summer is noong umuwi ako sa province ko in Bacolod after two years because I have been staying here in Manila dahil sa pag-aaral at paglalaro ko, because para sa aming mga athlete na minsan lang namin nakakasama ang aming pamilya, isa na yun sa hindi namin makakalimutan na bakasyon para sa amin, kasi sobrang sarap sa feeling na nakakabonding namin ulit ang pamilya namin.”

Baloaloa: “It was during 2008. Sa Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte with my then-boyfriend Ken because my parents didin’t know that I’m already in Pagudpud. Hahaha! In short tinakas lang ako ni Ken.”

Viray: “My unforgettable summer vacation is yung naglaro kami ng beach volleyball sa Boracay. I considered it a vacation kasi sobrang enjoy ako noon and first time pa namin doon, sakto pa sa summer noon.”

If given a chance to travel abroad, where will it be and why?

Arocha: “Currently, I’m looking at Hongkong and Vietnam as the places I want to go to as those are the only out-of-the-country places I have been to but if I have to choose one, I will choose Hongkong but this time with my family and loved ones.”

Daguil: “If given a chance gusto ko po magtravel sa Korea para makita ko yung BTS hahaha. Wala pa po akong bansa na napupuntahan pa pero nais ko pong puntahan talaga ay Paris kasi ang ganda po doon and nung bata po ako yun talaga gusto ko puntahan.”

Rieta: “Siyempre sa Amerika kasi gusto ko makapanood ng NBA live lalo na playoff season na yun.”

Pablo: “One location I want to go to is Maldives because I love the beach. I love the clear blue water there. I am fascinated by life under the sea. The beach is the place where I can just relax and not think about anything and just enjoy God’s creation.”

Salo: “If I am given a chance to travel abroad,siguro po sa Thailand. Kasi we know that Thailand is one of the best countries in the world of volleyball, so I chose that country kasi gusto ko makakita nang magandang tactics nila for playing volleyball or yung program nila.”

Baloaloa: “I would like to go to Japan because of their very delectable foods.”

Viray: “If I am given a chance to travel abroad, I will go to the USA because there are lots of beautiful places na mapupuntahan doon.”

If given a chance to travel locally, where will that be and why?

Arocha: “I got mesmerized with Calaguas. What a wonderful and peaceful place. Not so crowded and very relaxing.”

Daguil: “Boracay kasi matagal na po ako hindi nakakapunta doon. Gusto ko po bumalik at makita ang bagong Boracay.”

Rieta: “I want to go to either Palawan or Batanes kasi sabi nila maganda daw dun magbakasyon.”

Pablo: “It will be in El Nido, Palawan. As what I said I love the beach. I love nature so to see the caves and go to different islands will just be a thrill for me. I love seeing God’s creation. It gives me a better perspective of who God is and who I am.”

Salo: “Gusto ko sa Batanes kasi malayo siya pero makakalanghap ka nang sariwang hangin doon. Gusto ko din ibahagi ang skills ko as a volleyball player doon kasi kapag sinabi mong Ivatan konti lang nakakaalam ng larong volleyball. Kaya gusto ko magturo doon ng volleyball para ma-experience nila kung ano yung laro ng volleyball.”

Baloaloa: “One place I’d love to go to is Ken’s hometown. Sa Ilocos Norte because I just love the ambiance and the people there.”

Viray: “I want to go to Baguio. Kasi sobrang nakakarelax lalo na when you feel stress.”

Who would you want to be with and why?

Arocha: “I wanna travel the world with my one and only love. Well actually anywhere would be perfect as long as I’m with that person.”

Daguil: “I want to be with my family po kasi minsan lang ako makauwi ng bahay dahil sa school at volleyball kaya susulitin ko na ang pagkakataon.”

Rieta: “Kung may gusto sumama, tara na! Open ako kahit sino gusto sumama, mas marami mas masaya.”

Pablo: “I would love to be with my family because they mean the most to me. To travel with them, to the place I love the most will just double up my joy.”

Salo: “I want to be with my family, friends, and someone I love naman kung meron. Basta alam lang nila hilig ko at handang magsuporta sa akin at sa mga gusto ko.”

Baloaloa: “Tinatanong pa ba yun?! Hahahaha!! Of course with Ken and my handsome little boy Enzo.”

Viray: “Of course, gusto ko makasama ang mga loved ones ko. Kasi siyempre malayo ako sa kanila, and yun nalang yung time na makakasama ko sila and makakapagrelax pa kami.”

If given a chance to travel with a volleyball player, who would it be and why?

Arocha: “Still it will be with the person I love which is a volleyball player. As for the name of that person, let us keep that a secret. Hehehe.”

Daguil: “Gusto ko pong makasama si Chatchu-on na player ng Thailand kasi nagagalingan kasi ako sa kanya bata palang kasi siya tapos ang galing niya.”

Rieta: “Ang isasama ko ay ang mga players ko at ang lugar sa Japan. Papakilala ko sa kanila si Voltes V. Pero kidding aside, para makapagrelax din kami after a very rigorous year at syempre reward na sa kanila yan kung sakali.”

Pablo: “I am not close to any volleyball player so to choose who I would like to go with on a vacation with a volleyball player would be a tough question to answer. If any volleyball player, male or female, I would definitely go with Karch Kiraly simply because I would love to keep interviewing him about volleyball and about being a sports analyst. I would just love to learn from him. I have met him personally and he is such a cool, nice, humble guy and I could talk to him for hours!”

Salo: “I will be choosing Bryan Bagunas because I wanted to learn kung paano siya magwork-out or pano siya mag self-discipline as a player.”

Baloaloa: “Volleyball player din naman si Ken kaya siya nalang din. Just kidding. I want to be with my former teammates sa Pocari kasi with them, there are no dull moments.”

Viray: “Siguro kung mabibigyan ako ng chance na makapagtravel abroad, siyempre I want to go with my twin. Si Nieza pa rin of course ang gusto ko makasama kahit saan pa yan.”