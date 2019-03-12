Summer Lovin’: volleyball personalities share their memorable and dream vacations (Part 1)

With heat of the sun intensifying, summer season is just around the corner. Thus, we asked some volleyball personalities regarding their most memorable travels during this time of beaches, sun bathing, and hot bods.

The volleyball personalities we asked for this edition are:

Former NCAA MVP and Men’s National Team Captain John Vic De Guzman

UAAP Season 81 Juniors Finals MVP and De La Salle Zobel Spiker Justine Jazareno

Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors Physical Therapist Grace Gomez

College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers Opposite Spiker Klarisa Abriam

UST Golden Tigress Setter Alina Bicar

Former UST Golden Tiger Mark Alfafara

Let’s see what they have to say.

Most unforgettable summer vacation and why?

De Guzman: My favorite vacation will always be when I am with my mother, sister and brother. This is because we get to share limited time and that’s why I always value being with the company of these people.

Aganon: Sa akin, Davao and Palawan kasi napamahal na sa akin ang mga lugar na yun lalo na ang El Nido and Puerto Princesa. I remember that this was the first travel namin ng family ko and visit na rin sa relatives namin doon.

Jazareno: Noong nag summer vacation lang po ako sa bahay kasi since elementary po puro training lang po ako kaya walang time para magbakasyon.

Gomez: I remember the summer of 2014. Even though Subic lang yun, unforgettable siya kasi tumakas lang ako sa parents ko noon. Ang sabi ko need ko sumama sa school internship kasi may medical mission. That was my first overnight gala with friends.

Abriam: During my younger years, I remembered na biglaan lang nag decide ang parents ko na pumunta sa beach sa La Union tapos after that biglang nag-decide na pumunta sa Baguio. Memorable siya sa akin kasi my whole family was complete despite it being so sudden. Kahit may family na ang ate ko, sumama pa rin sila lahat without any hesitation. We just really enjoyed each others company.

Bicar: Sa Taiwan po kasi nakasama ko po ang boyfriend ko na si CK Ramento and I was lucky to be with his family.

Alfafara: There’s no exact date regarding this but everytime I spend my summer vacation, it is with my family. It will always be an unforgettable moment.

If given a chance to travel abroad, where will it be and why?

De Guzman: I want to go to New york to explore the places there and also Dubai because I really want to try sky diving.

Aganon: I would love to go to Maldives and Europe kasi dream vacation ko talaga siya.

Jazareno: Wala pa po akong bansa na napupuntahan pa pero nais ko pong puntahan talaga ay sa Paris kasi ang ganda po doon and nung bata po ako yun talaga gusto ko puntahan.

Gomez: I don’t have any experience traveling abroad but if I’ll choose, maybe I’ll travel to Alaska because that’s where the best Aurora Borealis is found.

Abriam: Actually hindi pa ako nakakapag-travel abroad. I would really want to go to either Italy, France, or Japan. Partly because I want to try their cuisine doon mismo.

Bicar: I would like to go to Korea po kasi love ko po ang mga street foods nila dun.

Alfafara: For me sa USA and sa Dubai. There I can spend time with my sisters and brother-in-law and i-enjoy yung lugar. Isa pa maganda ang climate sa US kaya doon ako pupunta.

If given a chance to travel locally that you have been to, where will that be and why?

De Guzman: Maybe in Ilocos because bihira lang kami ng family ko na magkakasama so iva-value ko yung long drives with my family. This will be the perfect place to relax, release stress, and to enjoy my time with my family.

Aganon: Locally sobrang dami ko pa gustong puntahan dito sa bansa natin like Batanes and Boracay kasi, believe it or not, hindi pa ako nakakapunta dun and also sa Coron, Palawan. Sobrang hilig ko talaga ang dagat pati.

Jazareno: Ako po personally I want to go to Bacolod. Sa lugar na yun kasi masarap yung pagkain at marami pong mga tourist spots na pwedeng ikutan.

Gomez: Marinduque especially their Moriones Festival during Holy Week. The best festival I have ever seen and yung mga beaches din doon are all okay lalo na yun Maniwaya Island.

Abriam: Recently pumunta ang team namin sa Calaguas and it was definitely very nice. We got to do a lot of activities together and kahit na medyo malapit lang siya sa Manila it still felt like an escape for us.

Bicar: Sa Palawan po kasi maganda ang mga beaches nila dun

Alfafara: Isang lugar lang gusto kong puntahan at yan ay sa Boracay. Gusto ko lang talaga mag beach kaya doon na lang ako pupunta.

Who would you want to be with and why?

De Guzman: Of course my family and siyempre mga friends ko. Kasi who would not enjoy being with very special people in your life di ba?

Aganon: Siyempre ang aking pinakamamahal na boyfriend. Parehas kasi kami na mahilig sa dagat and nature. Mahilig din kaming mag-hiking.

Jazareno: Gusto ko po makasama siyempre ang pamilya ko kasi gusto ko po magkaroon naman kami ng time sa isa’t isa at makapunta kami sa mga lugar na hindi pa namin napupuntahan.

Gomez: Family ko para libre ang travel and vacation. That’s a joke. But who would not want to be with the family di ba? Family talaga kasi ang mas comfortable kasama lalo na sa mga out of town. Wala akong worries sa kahit anong bagay.

Abriam: Gusto ko kasama ang mama ko for sure. Very game siya sa adventures and it would be nice to take her with me and just enjoy.

Bicar: The person I want to be with is CK Ramento dahil siya po kasi ang boyfriend ko and siya lang po gusto kong makasama sa mga travel ko.

Alfafara: It would be with my girlfriend and family. Syempre masaya pa rin na kasama mo yung mga taong mahal mo lalo na kapag bumabiyahe ka sa mga lugar na magaganda.

If given a chance to travel with a volleyball player, who would it be and why?

De Guzman: One of my idols in Brazil is Dante Amaral so I want to travel with him. I really admire him ever since I started playing volleyball and I am a fan of him talaga.

Aganon: April Ross Hingpit, Bang Pineda, Ces Molina, Ria Meneses, and Mayette Zapanta. These ladies are my closest friends in the volleyball industry thus making this a very easy choice.

Jazareno: For me, si Jewel Encarnacion po kasi siya yung best friend ko simula elementary and gusto ko po mag libot ng ibang lugar kasama siya na walang ibang iniisip kung hindi kami lang at yung mag e-enjoy kami.

Gomez: Si Pamela Lastimosa kasi bukod sa isa siya sa mga naging kaclose kong player, sobrang gaan din niya na kasama. Hindi ka mabo-bore and hindi kayo mawawalan ng mapag-uusapan. Game sya sa lahat ng bagay.

Abriam: It’s really hard to pick just one so buong team ko nalang. We always have the most fun kapag magkakasama kami wherever, whenever it may be.

Bicar: Wala po akong maisip na volleyball player na makasama kasi I just want to be alone and that will be the only time na hindi volleyball ang kasama ko. Hahaha!

Alfafara: This will be a tough one pero ang akin si Gabi Guimaraes kasi crush ko siya e. Hahahaha!