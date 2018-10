Spikers Turf Season 3 Open Conference match schedule

Men’s volleyball will be at the limelight as ten teams will compete for the Spikers Turf Season 3 Open Conference championship. Here is the full schedule of the elimination round. All of these games will be played at the Blue Eagle Gym inside the Ateneo De Manila University campus in Quezon City. Teams to the left of the match-ups wear light uniform while teams to the right wear dark ones.

October 6 – Saturday

11 AM – Cignal HD Spikers vs. Prima-FEU Tamaraws

1 PM – Fury Blazing Hitters vs. Ateneo-Fudgee Bar Blue Eagles

3 PM – IEM Phoenix vs. PLDT Power Hitters

October 9 – Tuesday

11 AM – Philippine Army Troopers vs. Philippine Navy Fighting Stingrays

1 PM – Philippine Air Force Aguilas vs. Sta. Elena Ball Hammers

3 PM – Ateneo-Fudgee Bar Blue Eagles vs. IEM Phoenix

October 11 – Thursday

11 AM – PLDT Power Hitters vs. Philippine Air Force Aguilas

1 PM – Sta. Elena Ball Hammers vs. Philippine Army Troopers

3 PM – Philippine Navy Fighting Stingrays vs. Cignal HD Spikers

October 12 – Friday

1 PM – Prima-FEU Tamaraws vs. Fury Blazing Hitters

3 PM – Ateneo-Fudgee Bar Blue Eagles vs. PLDT Power Hitters

October 16 – Tuesday

11 AM – Philippine Army Troopers vs. Prima-FEU Tamaraws

1 PM – Fury Blazing Hitters vs. Cignal HD Spikers

3 PM – Sta. Elena Ball Hammers vs. IEM Phoenix

October 18 – Thursday

11 AM – IEM Phoenix vs. Philippine Air Force Aguilas

1 PM – PLDT Power Hitters vs. Philippine Army Troopers

3 PM – Philippine Navy Fighting Stingrays vs. Fury Blazing Hitters

October 19 – Friday

1 PM – Cignal HD Spikers vs. Sta. Elena Ball Hammers

3 PM – Prima-FEU Tamaraws vs. Ateneo-Fudgee Bar Blue Eagles

October 27 – Saturday

12 NN – Philippine Army Troopers vs. IEM Phoenix

2 PM – PLDT Power Hitters vs. Cignal HD Spikers

October 28 – Sunday

12 NN – Ateneo-Fudgee Bar Blue Eagles vs. Philippine Air Force Aguilas

2 PM – Philippine Navy Fighting Stingrays vs. Prima-FEU Tamaraws

October 30 – Tuesday

11 AM – Philippine Air Force Aguilas vs. Philippine Navy Fighting Stingrays

1 PM – PLDT Power Hitters vs. Fury Blazing Hitters

3 PM – IEM Phoenix vs. Cignal HD Spikers

November 13 – Tuesday

11 AM – Cignal HD Spikers vs. Philippine Army Troopers

1 PM – Philippine Air Force Aguilas vs. Fury Blazing Hitters

3 PM – Sta. Elena Ball Hammers vs. Ateneo-Fudgee Bar Blue Eagles

November 15 – Thursday

11 AM – Prima-FEU Tamaraws vs. Philippine Army Troopers

1 PM – Philippine Air Force Aguilas vs. Fury Blazing Hitters

3 PM – Sta. Elena Ball Hammers vs. Ateneo-Fudgee Bar Blue Eagles

November 16 – Friday

1 PM – Cignal HD Spikers vs. Philippine Air Force Aguilas

3 PM – Philippine Army Troopers vs. Ateneo-Fudgee Bar Blue Eagles

November 20 – Tuesday

11 AM – Ateneo-Fudgee Bar Blue Eagles vs. Philippine Navy Fighting Stingrays

1 PM – IEM Phoenix vs. Prima-FEU Tamaraws

3 PM – Fury Blazing Hitters vs. Sta. Elena Ball Hammers

November 22 – Thursday

11 AM – Prima-FEU Tamaraws vs. Philippine Air Force Aguilas

1 PM – IEM Phoenix vs. Philippine Navy Fighting Stingrays

3 PM – PLDT Power Hitters vs. Sta. Elena Ball Hammers

November 23 – Friday

1 PM – Fury Blazing Hitters vs. Philippine Army Troopers

3 PM – Ateneo-Fudgee Bar Blue Eagles vs. Cignal HD Spikers

November 27 – Tuesday

11 AM – Philippine Navy Fighting Stingrays vs. PLDT Power Hitters

1 PM – Prima-FEU Tamaraws vs. Philippine Navy Fighting Stingrays

3 PM – Philippine Air Force Aguilas vs. Philippine Army Troopers

Where to watch Spikers Turf games

You can watch the games live at the Ateneo Blue Eagle Gym free of charge. You can also watch on TV via Hyper HD channel 261 and Cignal SD Channel 91.