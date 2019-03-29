Marck Espejo banners Cignal HD Spikers men’s volleyball team

Marck Espejo was set to play for the Cignal HD Spikers in last year’s Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after his stint with the Ateneo Blue Spikers.

However, the opportunity to bring his talents to the Japanese V.League came. The five-time UAAP men’s volleyball MVP signed up with Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler, thanks to the recommendation of UP Lady Maroons head coach Godfrey Okumu.

Now that his stint in Japan is over, the three-time UAAP champion will lead the HD Spikers in the upcoming Spikers’ Turf Reinforced Conference. Former assistant coach Dexter Clamor is elevated as head coach while Herschel Ramos and former FEU Tamaraw middle blocker Alexis Faytaren will be his deputies. Former main mentor and current Ateneo Lady Eagles tactician Oliver Almadro will still be involved in the squad’s program development.

Espejo will be joined by UAAP Season 75 Best Setter Vince Mangulabnan and former Ateneo middle blocker Rex Intal. Also returning for the HD Spikers are opposite hitter Ysrael Wilson Marasigan, former UP Fighting Maroons wing spiker Wendel Miguel, and 6′ 3″ middle blocker Angelino Jose Pertierra. Outside hitters Edmar Bonono and Lorenzo Capate Jr., former ADMU opposite hitter Karl Irvin Baysa, and UAAP Season 75 Finals MVP Peter Torres are still part of the Ken Ucang-managed squad.

Dox Delos Reyes will be the team’s strength and conditioning coach while Yuichi Akaba will be their Physio Therapist. It’s also unsure whether Ateneo’s Josh Villanueva, FEU’s Rikko Marmeto, and five-time UAAP Best Setter Ish Polvorosa will re-join the HD Spikers.

The Cignal HD Spikers clinched an outright semifinals berth in the 2018 PVL Reinforced Conference with a 4-1 record. They then defeated the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters in three semifinal games and bowed down to the champions Philippine Air Force Air Spikers in two.

The squad also lost in the semifinal of the succeeding Spikers’ Turf Open Conference. However, they engaged in a one-game playoff against the Air Force Aguilas for a spot at the Finals when the Sta. Elena-NU Ball Hammers withdrew from the competition to play in the Asean University Games in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Cignal lost to the eventual champions Air Force once again.