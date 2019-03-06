San Beda, EAC claim back-to-back NCAA Beach Volleyball women’s and men’s titles

The San Beda Lady Spikers and Emilio Aguinaldo Generals completed their quest for back-to-back NCAA Beach Volleyball titles with their wins against the University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas and Senior Altas at the Season 94 tournament held at the Sands SM By the Bay at the Mall of Asia Complex.

Viray twins dominate

Ella and Iza Viray did sweep the elimination round. However, their first two matches, against Letran and Arellano, were forfieted due to wrong uniforms to give them a 7-2 record which is still good for first place.

The semifinals was a rematch of last year’s finals wherein the representatives of San Beda University clashed with the fourth-seed EAC Lady Generals tandem of Glyka Medina and Jaylene Lumbo. Still, the twins showed that the sand is their kingdom by easily defeating their rivals, 21-10, 21-12.

In the other semi-finals bracket, the Lady Altas tandem of Dana Persa and Deanna Estanislao survived two do-or-die games against Mapua in order to set a date against the Lady Red Spikers. In the first match, the Las Piñas-based squad beat the Lady Cardinals in straight sets 21-19,21-17. In the second match, the Lady Altas showed heart in disposing their opposition to the tune of 21-15, 22-20.

In the finals, San Beda used their advantage of resting in the early part of the day as they swept the Lady Altas 21-11, 21-15 to earn a back-to-back title finish for their school. Iza Viray earned MVP honors with her high scoring kills and court smarts. Their two NCAA Beach Volleyball titles ties SBU with PCU at third overall, trailing Perpetual with four and San Sebastian with nine.

The Joshua’s played through adversity

The EAC Generals continued their rise in beach volleyball as they too clinched consecutive titles. Joshua Mina and Joshua Pitogo played well during the elimination round, only losing to the University of Perpetual Help Altas. In the semifinal, they disposed the Lyceum Pirates in straight sets 21-17, 21-15.

The Altas, composed of Jay-jay Solamillo and Gilbert Balmores, swept the elimination round but hit a road block as they were defeated by the College of St. Benilde Blazers in their first semifinal match 21-19, 22-20. But the Altas’ experience on sand brought allowed them to dominate CSB 21-8, 21-13 in their do-or-die match to set-up a rematch of last year’s finals.

In the Finals, the Generals started strong as they won the first set 21-17 with Mina leading the way. But in the second set, the Altas crawled their way back to win 21-16 and go to a much-awaited third set. In the last set, in may seem that the Altas were on their way to dethrone the defending champions as were up 12-9. But the EAC duo fought their way back with a 6-1 run to win the title 15-13. Mina was named MVP of the Men’s tournament.

Kampton and Austria nailed the Juniors crown

In the juniors bracket, the Perpetual Junior Altas tandem of high-scoring Noel Kampton and Season 94 indoor volleyball Finals MVP Hero Austria claimed the title for the Las-Piñas based squad. They swept the elimination round but lost their first semifinal match against Lyceum to force a do-or-die match. The tandem of Kampton and Austria did not give in as they dominated the Junior Pirates in the rubber match to complete the Finals cast versus indoor rivals Letran Squires.

In the Finals, the Junior Altas, coached by Sandy Rieta, rallied from being down in the first set and win the match in three intense sets 19-21, 21-12, 15-7 to hoist the championship trophy. Kampton was hailed tournament MVP of the NCAA Season 94 junior’s beach volleyball tournament.