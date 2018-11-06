Rumor: Is Myla Pablo headed to the PSL?

It only took Myla Pablo one word to send shockwaves through the Philippine volleyball community.

Last October 30, Twitter user Earl John mentioned: “Hello @UVC_Cocolife, Can we have @Leimau_ and @iamMylaPablo in one team??? Thank you. #PSLAFC” To which the two-time PVL Conference MVP responded, “Soon“. While her response indicates that change is about to happen, it gives rise to a number of scenarios.

First, could it be that Kalei Mau and Myla Pablo will be part of the Philippine national team for the Southeast Asian Games 2019? The emergence of the Filipino-American makes her a likely candidate. However, a lot can happen from now until the SEA Games training camp starts. There are no discussions of a training pool yet or any assurance that both will participate in one.

Therefore, is there a possibility of Mau and Pablo teaming up at Pocari Sweat? Its a plausible case but unlikely to happen. Mau was just signed by the Cocolife Asset Managers and there’s no indication that they will let her go soon. A transfer by Pocari Sweat could be what Pablo is referring to but even that cannot be verified yet.

Thus, could it be that Bagyong Pablo is about to make rainfall in the PSL? We can only speculate for now.

But to add fuel to the fire, this blog post has mentioned about “a big volleyball superstar is on its way back to the rival league”. The post dropped major hints like the superstar has to finish the tournament she is playing and one of the three remaining players from their last championship team. Additional clues include that the player is an MVP and an open spiker.

If the blind item is indeed Pablo, will we see her wear a Cocolife uniform in the near future? That Mau-Pablo combination would bring nightmares for opposing teams. This would be another blow to the PVL after the Paymaya High Flyers left the league to become the revamped Smart Giga Hitters. They may still have Alyssa Valdez and the Creamline Cool Smashers but the quality of opposition will be watered down again. Pablo’s potential departure will leave more questions than answers for a struggling Pocari Sweat franchise.