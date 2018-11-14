When, where, tournament format, how to watch

The Rebisco Volleyball League National Finals 2018 is just days away and here are important questions about this week-long competition.

When and where

The National Finals will be held at the Ynares Sports Arena along Shaw Boulevard in Kapitolyo, Pasig City. The venue should not be mistaken for the bigger Ynares Center which is in Antipolo City. The home of the 2018 RVL National Finals is beside Capitol Commons which used to be the site of Rizal Provincial Capitol.

Preliminary games will be held from November 17-22 starting at 2 pm every day. Meanwhile, the semifinals and the medal matches will be held on November 23 starting at 9 am. All games are FREE ADMISSION.

Those who are coming from the Pasig or Pateros area can ride a jeepney to Quiapo and alight at Ynares. You can also ride the MRT until Shaw Boulevard station and ride a jeepney until Capitol Commons. A short walk from there will lead you to Ynares Sports Arena. Those who are coming from Rizal province can ride a jeep to Crossing and alight at Capitol Commons.

Why watch at the venue itself?

Because nothing beats watching live volleyball action. Plus, you get to see the future stars of the sports in the flesh. Likewise, the area is just a stone’s throw away from the Kapitolyo area which is known for restaurants with salivating food choices. You won’t run out of options if ever you suddenly feel the need to eat.

There are coffee shops nearby as well. If you are coming as a group, you can designate either Megamall or Shangri-La as your meet-up place for they are just a few minutes away.

RVL National Finals 2018 Tournament Format

The 12 participating teams (nine regional champions and three invitational teams) are divided into two pools of six squads each. Each team will compete against every over team in their pool once for a total of five preliminary games per team.

The top two teams from each pool will reach the semifinals. The top-ranked team from Pool A will compete against the runner-up of Pool B while the winner of Pool B goes up against the second place in Pool A. Winners from these knock-out semifinal matches will proceed to the gold medal match while the losers battle for bronze. The best women’s high school volleyball teams in the land will play a total of 34 games before a champion is hailed.

How to watch

You can watch the games for free at the Ynares Sports Arena itself. The matches will also be shown on Solar Sports on Cable TV. You can also view Rebisco Volleyball League National Finals 2018 action via livestream at the official RVL YouTube channel.

Click here to see the full RVL National Finals 2018 match schedule

Click here to see the full team rosters