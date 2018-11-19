When the coaches came marching in

The buzz surrounding the second day of the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals wasn’t contained just on the court itself. Rather, there was a heightened level of excitement for spectators and pressure for local talent as two UAAP head coaches dropped by to assess potential recruits. That goes to show the high quality of competition the RVL Nationals offer while being an avenue for these young ladies to reach their volleyball dreams.

Ateneo Lady Eagles Head Coach Oliver Almadro and UP Lady Maroons main tactician Godfrey Okumu graced the sidelines to watch the games on schedule. It was another day in the office for these two as they were closely watching every game and recording videos occasionally. Fans did not let the opportunity to have photos with them as well.

That being said, coaches of other colleges and universities will pay a visit during the games as well. Thus, it would be nice for you to get a glimpse of Philippine volleyball’s future stars by watching the games at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City or via livestream on YouTube.

Bacolod Tay Tung dominates St. Alexius College

In the first game, the Bacolod Tay Tung High School Thunderbolts had a shaky start to their game against St. Alexius College. They were down 5-0 early in the first set before they turned it up a notch as manifested by seven service aces and a combined 11 attack points from Shane Carmona, Joan Marie Monares, Kiesha Dazzie Bedonia, Erika Jin Deloria, and Alyssa Bertolano. BTT handily won the first set.

The same story prevailed in set two as St. Alexius had a difficult time stopping Bacolod Tay Tung’s attack while committing eight unforced errors. Those blunders easily gave the Thunderbolts a straight sets win, 25-09 and 25-15. Deloria is named Game MVP with eight attack points and one block.

In game two of day two, the University of Mindanao Tagum College rolled out a hot start against the University of San Jose Recoletos. Janelle Chilo Maignos, Maxinne Joyce Tayag, and Marianne Louise Tayag from sparked a furious attack that allowed UMT to take a convincing 25-13 first set.

The tide turned in the second set though as USJ-R relied on an aggressive service game led by Anne Krizzia Caasi. UMT’s seven unforced errors also helped the Jaguars win set two, 25-15. However, it was UMT’s to combine the serve with their attacks to win the match, 25-18. Marianne Louise Tayag is the Player of the Game with an all-around game of seven attacks, three blocks, and four aces.

The first game of the Hawaii Under 18 squad in the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals is a success as they defeated Holy Family in straight sets, 25-22, 25-16. While the guests were superior in attacks and blocks, HFA found a way to hang in the first set by scoring a number of attacks off the Hawaiian blockers.

Ultimately, it was Hawaii Under 18’s dominance on spikes and blocks that earned them a win in their RVL Nationals 2018 debut. Naniloa Spaar had an impressive game with 15 attacks and two blocks. Meanwhile, Kristine Joy Dionisio topped HFA with five attacks and one block.

It’s safe to say that the LNHS Maroons are part of the two biggest surprises in the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals so far. A day after scoring an impressive victory against New Zealand’s Z-Air Maori, they dropped a three-setter against the Sarawak Under 18 team. The home team had a sluggish start while Sarawak’s Chan Xuan Tie and Yien Ling Ley poured in the points to take the first set, 25-14.

LNHS then recovered in the second set courtesy of seven total attack points from Alyssa Nicole Mirales, Nina Joy Adel, and Harriet Genine Corda. Sarawak’s 12 unforced errors in set two also allowed the Maroons to force a third and deciding set to the tune of 25-18. However, unforced errors proved to be Leyte National’s downfall as they committed 15 as compared to Sarawak’s nine in the last set. Thus, the visitors took the set and the match, 25-21. Chan Xuan Tie is the game’s best player with nine attacks and a block.

Kings Montessori pounds Cagayan De Oro National High School

KMS stays undefeated courtesy of a 25-23, 25-18 win over the Cagayan De Oro National High School. The Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Capital Region Champions had a slow start as they were staring at an 0-5 deficit to open the first set. They gathered momentum though to reverse the outcome but their 15 unforced errors allowed CDO City High to stay close.

The wards of Coach Rogelio Getigan crafted a more efficient second set to take away the victory. Aside from having just five errors, they also connected on 13 attack points to win in straight sets and improve their record to 2-0. Rizza Andrea Cruz is the match MVP with six attacks, a block, and an ace. Meanwhile, Hannah Jane Caayao paced CDO National HS with six spike points and an ace while Ella Mae Cajilla connected on five attacks.