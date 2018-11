Watch the 2018 Rebisco Volleyball League Finals live from the 17 – 23 November as 12 teams compete in Manila to crown the top under 18 girls team.

The competition will take place at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City and 5 games will be played each day at 1400, 1500, 1600, 1700 & 1800 except for finals day on the 23rd November.

Full match schedule –>

Full team rosters –>

The event will be broadcast via Solar Sports and you can watch the official live stream below.

Watch RVL Finals 2018 live online

Watch replays of earlier games