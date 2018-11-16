Team Previews: The top brass of Visayas

Over 450 schools have participated in the pre-qualifying legs of this year’s Rebisco Volleyball League. Around 90 of them made it to the regional finals and nine are moving on to the National Finals that will start tomorrow, November 17, at 2 pm at the Ynares Sports Arena in Shaw Boulevard, Pasig City. Three of the nine combatants are from the Visayas. Here’s a preview of their rosters.

The Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 Eastern Visayas regional champions is the school that produced, Mapua’s Shaira Hermano, UST’s Alina Bicar and NU’s Peter Torres. That statement alone proves that LNHS is also a hotbed for volleyball talent. Head coach Irene Roa continually instills determination to her players and it the results are paying off by being one of the teams in this year’s National Finals.

Spearheading LNHS’ campaign for the 2018 RVL Nationals is middle blocker Patricia Joy Amidao, opposite attacker Nina Joy Adel, and outside attacker Xyza Rufel Gula. Setters Alona Nicole Caguicla and Arym Clarice Armada will also run plays for wing spikers Harriet Genine Corda, Frenelyn Partulan, and Alyssa Nicole Miralles.

Middle Blockers Ezra Rachel Juntilla, Angela Kyla Saranillo, and Miyuki Alicer will man the net while libero Phoebe Baldesco will be the driving force behind their floor defense.

While USJ-R is often known as a basketball school, you cannot disregard its volleyball prowess. After all, this was where defending UAAP Best Setter Deanna Wong first made a name for herself. Thus, its no surprise that the Baby Jaguars are making a return trip to the Rebisco Volleyball League National Finals after defeating the University of Southern Philippines Foundation to bag the RVL 2018 Central Visayas championship.

This time, they are looking to improve from the 2-3 record they had during last year’s RVL Nationals. They lost three straight to Holy Rosary College, Bacolod Tay Tung, and De La Salle Lipa respectively before winning their last two matches against Angelicum Learning Center and Far Eastern University-Diliman.

Opposing teams should keep an eye on RVL 2018 Central Visayas MVP Anne Krizzia Caasi, outside attacker Louneth Marie Abangan, and middle blocker Chenie Tagaod. Setters Jolly Velasquez, Jam Marie Gayo, and Karylle Ann Caasi will also look to distribute the ball to outside attacker Jennifer Louise Delos Santos and opposite attacker Chriszelle Anne Caasi.

Aside from Tagaod, their net defense will hinge on fellow middle blockers Joan Decemary Narit, Lyn Ross Densing, and Danivah Sheilo Aying. Meanwhile, their floor defense is anchored by Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 Central Visayas Best Libero Dianne Mae Duazo.

Consider Bacolod Tay Tung a volleyball dynasty. The Ian Macariola-coached squad just won their third straight Negros Occidental Private Schools Sports, Cultural and Educational Association title against University of St. La Salle-Bacolod earlier this month.

Likewise, they are making a return trip to the Rebisco Volleyball League National Finals by winning the Western Visayas regional championship this year. However, they just missed out on a semifinal berth during the 2017 RVL Nationals when the finished fifth by defeating University of Mindanao-Tagum in their classification match.

While Marianne Sotomil will not be around for the Thunderbolts, there’s still plenty of reason why BTT is a force to reckon with in the 2018 RVL Nationals. They still have sensational outside attacker and team captain Shane Carmona on the fold as well as wing spiker Alyssa Bertolano. Bacolod Tay Tung will also get their scores from attackers Kryzten Annikha Cabasac, Dya Hanica Mejos, and Erika Jin Deloria.

Setters Katherine Shaine Cortez and Rhean Hebraica Almendralejo will also go for quick sets to middle blockers Joan Marie Monares, Aurea Claudette Alvero, and Kiesha Dazzie Bedonia. Kathleen Kate Tan and Jeanny Padilla will be the gems of floor defense as liberos.

Watch them play at the RVL Nationals 2018

Come and watch the future of Philippine volleyball at the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals at the Ynares Sports Arena in Shaw Boulevard, Pasig City. Preliminary matches will be held from the 17th to the 22nd of November starting at 2 pm while the semifinal and medal matches are on the 23rd starting at 9 am. Admission is free! You can also watch the games at Solar Sports on cable TV and via livestream at the official Rebisco Volleyball League YouTube channel by clicking here.