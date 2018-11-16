Team Previews: Bringing the wow from Mindanao

One thing is for sure: there is a lot of promising volleyball talent from the Land of Promise. Three schools will represent Mindanao in the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals and they will not bow to the opposition. Here are the team previews for the teams from Mindanao.

Cagayan De Oro National High School

The City High Tigresses are bringing their roar to the Rebisco Volleyball League National Finals for the first time. They defeated the Bukidnon National School of Home Industries in the semifinal and survived over Iligan National High School to claim the RVL 2018 Central Mindanao title. Iligan National had a commanding two sets to none lead in the gold medal match and was poised to take a straight-sets win with a 16-8 lead in the third.

But the Tigresses clawed back with a 10-2 run led by Ella Mae Cajilla to tie the count. CDO National High took over from there to stay in the game, 25-22. They took the momentum in the fourth to, 25-18, to force a fifth set which they dominated, 15-4.

Cajilla’s exploits won her Most Valuable Player and 2nd Best Outside Attacker honors. But the CDO Tigresses are hardly a one-woman show. Martha Andre Raagas won 1st Best Middle Blocker while teammate Meralyn Digang won Best Opposite Attacker. These are the players that setters Evelyn Amor Padinit and Jules Kate Bodiongan will keep on looking for if they are to score a string of victories.

Wing spikers Kate Angel Guimary, Hannah Jane Caayao, and Gywndyl Cajilla can also add variety to the offense. Middle blockers Rhea Mae Densing, Jaysey May Casquejo, and Feby Dalyn Ballentos will prevent opposing hitters from scoring while libero Hannah Hillary Ababon is the catalyst of their floor defense.

Different name, same result. The St. Alexius College squad is bannered by players from the Koronadal National Comprehensive High School who were part of last year’s Rebisco Volleyball League National Finals. They clinched their slot in this year’s competition by dominating Notre Dame Village National High School in the semifinals and edging General Santos City High School in the finals of the RVL Central Mindanao tournament.

Most Valuable Player Cesa Sombrea will lead St. Alexius in the RVL Nationals 2018 together with 1st Best Middle Blocker Chariz Jay Layo, 2nd Best Middle Blocker Xiara Estelle Sincer, and Best Setter Pinky Rose Candido. It is the role of Candido, Bea Johanna Legado, and Shiena Mae Diaz to perform excellent sets for their other spikers such as outside attacker Ella May Justine Magbalot and opposite attackers Jamaika Hyacinth Yap and Mikayla Shaine Alonzo.

Aside from Layo and Sincer, Rean Marie Zambra and Angelica Depita will take turns in defending the net as middle blockers. Ma. Carmela Zarate will gather those digs as the team’s libero.

Battle-hardened is what best describes this team that is making its second straight Rebisco Volleyball League National Finals appearance. They squeaked past arch-rival Ateneo De Davao University in an exciting five-setter that earned them the RVL Southern Mindanao championship. Down two sets to one in the match, they took Set 4, 25-19 and Set 5, 15-12 to earn the return trip.

Spectators and opposing teams alike should keep an eye on setter Breyanna Kathleen Sasil who was named Most Valuable Player of the Southern Mindanao regionals. Second Best Outside Attacker Maxinne Joyce Tayag and First Best Middle Blocker Bianca Ordona can also bring the hurt with their spikes. Sasil can also run plays for other hitters such as Outside Attackers Janelle Chilo Maignos and Nina Camille Montera.

Meanwhile, the trio of Vianmay Kristine Capillanes, Geezel May Tsunashima, and Sheena Marie Archeelou Caro will bring the pressure from the opposite attacker spot. Yvana Avik Sulit and Marianne Louise Tayag will fortify their defense upfront as Middle Blockers while their floor defense will be beefed up by liberos Joelle Queen Marie Libres and Rebisco Volleyball League Southern Mindanao Best Libero Keanna Delle Adlao.

Watch them play at the RVL Nationals 2018

Come and watch the future of Philippine volleyball at the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals at the Ynares Sports Arena in Shaw Boulevard, Pasig City. Preliminary matches will be held from the 17th to the 22nd of November starting at 2 pm while the semifinal and medal matches are on the 23rd starting at 9 am. Admission is free! You can also watch the games at Solar Sports on cable TV and via livestream at the official Rebisco Volleyball League YouTube channel by clicking here.