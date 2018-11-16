Team Previews: Fighting on for Luzon

The Rebisco Volleyball League National Finals 2018 will kick off tomorrow at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. Nine of the best women’s high school volleyball teams and three invitational squads will compete in a week-long tournament. Here’s a preview of the teams that will be representing Luzon.

One namedrop is enough to know how serious they are with volleyball: Ara Galang

It was in this school located at Angeles City, Pampanga where the PSL Invitational 2018 Most Valuable Player started her volleyball journey. Then and now, HFA continues to be a volleyball powerhouse. They won it all during Season 14 of this tournament when it was still under the old sponsor and they bannered players such as Jolina Dela Cruz, Erika Santos, Rachelle Roldan, and Aira Cardines.

For this year, the squad of Coach Abel Nunag captured the Northern Luzon regional title of the Rebisco Volleyball League by dominating teams such as Umingan Central National High School, University of Baguio High School, Rosales National High School, and University of the Cordilleras-Campo Libertad en route to the title.

Cardines is still part of the roster but she will get much support from outside attackers Lyzeth Faye Nocom and Therese Angeli Manalo, opposite attacker Nadine Angeli Berces, and middle blockers Angeline Macasio and Kristine Joy Dionisio.

Liberos Jamaica Sanchez and Princess Alyssa Nunag will set their tone on defense while setters Cardines and Alyssa Dizon will be responsible for their offensive flow. Outside attackers Hannah Natasa Villanueva, Svetlana Crystal Joan Cayanan, and Sophia Dominique Javier round out the roster.

What makes the Rhinos great? How about their coach. Their players are blessed to be handled by a legend in Lerma Giron who played under another legendary mentor in August Sta. Maria. It’s no wonder that the same discipline and volleyball philosophy that has won Sta. Maria several UAAP women’s volleyball titles is being passed on to these ladies.

That approach allowed them to win the Rebisco Volleyball League Southern Luzon regional championship this year which gives this City of Santa Rosa, Laguna-based school a return trip to the National Finals. Last year, they reached the semifinals of the RVL Nationals with the likes of Trisha Mae Genesis, Mellanie Mapula, and Kecelyn Galdones. However, they bowed out of the competition to eventual champions Nazareth School of National University.

This year, their offense will be run by setter and team captain Venice Puzon. She will look to distribute the ball among her top hitters such as opposite attacker Aliah Marce, outside attacker Lency Angeline Duarte, and middle blocker Maveth Torres. Setter Cheska Beatrice Carlos can give Puzon some rest while liberos Julea Dawn Lopena and Bernadette Nasol are their cornerstones on defense.

The Rhinos will also get a boost for their net defense from middle blockers Gabrelle Noreen Estrallanes and Trisha Gayle Tubu. Meanwhile, Marce and Duarte will get much support from outside attackers Caryl Monique Quilem, Red Bascon, and Abby Gail Eusebio.

Perhaps they are the squad carrying the most pressure coming into the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals. They won this year’s NCR championship by defeating De La Salle Zobel in the semifinals and defending champions Nazareth School of National University in the title match. They are hoping to duplicate their success in the RVL Nationals but that might be a tall order given the quality of competition.

Despite the high hopes, they will be in good hands under head coach Rogelio Getigan who has steered this school into a hub for volleyball talent. One such example is middle blocker Marist Layug who is now part of the UP Lady Maroons.

This year, another Layug will be at the forefront of Kings Montessori’s campaign. Sunshine Layug will beef up the KMS net defense together with fellow MBs Rizza Andrea Cruz and Martina Lucida Aprecio. Palarong Pambansa 2018 Best Setter Louie Romero will steer the offense to activate outside attackers Lucille May Almonte, Stacey Denise Lopez, and Trisha Mae Gojol.

KMS will also get a volume of scores from opposite attackers Antonette Adolfo, Natalie Marie Estreller, and Aeriel Jann Flores. Completing their roster for the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals are setter Trixie Mae Gojol and libero Cae Jelean Lazo

Watch them play at the RVL Nationals 2018

Come and watch the future of Philippine volleyball at the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals at the Ynares Sports Arena in Shaw Boulevard, Pasig City. Preliminary matches will be held from the 17th to the 22nd of November starting at 2 pm while the semifinal and medal matches are on the 23rd starting at 9 am. Admission is free! You can also watch the games at Solar Sports on cable TV and via livestream at the official Rebisco Volleyball League YouTube channel by clicking here.