Road to the National Finals: Mindanao

The grueling journey of the RVL starts with over 450 schools playing in the pre-qualifiers. The field was reduced to 94 in the Regional Finals and nine in the nationals. Let’s look back at how the teams representing Mindanao made it all the way to the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals.

St. Alexius College started their Rebisco Volleyball League Central Mindanao Regional Finals campaign with a victory over General Santos City National High School, 25-17 and 25-23. They won their second straight game against Kidapawan City National High School, 25-11 and 25-22. They got their third win against Tupi National High School, 25-10 and 25-12 and their fourth versus Isulan National High School, 25-10, 25-5.

In the semifinal, St. Alexius defeated Notre Dame Village National High School, 25-12 and 25-10. They defeated General Santos City National High School again in the final in four sets, 25-12, 21-25, 25-18, and 25-21.

University of Mindanao Tagum opened their RVL 2018 Southern Mindanao Regionals with a dominating victory over the Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai International School, 25-7, 25-17. They followed it up with a victory over the Cor Jesu College of Digos City. They defended their regional title against rival Ateneo De Davao University in a grueling five-setter wherein they came back from two sets to one. They won the fourth set, 25-19 and the fifth, 15-12

Cagayan De Oro National High School

CDO National High defeated VNS in a close opening match, 25-21 and 25-22. They won over ICS in their next game, 25-16 and 25-18. CDO National HS scored their third victory over SMC in three sets, 25-17, 20-25, and 25-19 and their fourth against ANS in a quick one, 25-25 and 25-16. CDONHS then won against BNS in a three-setter semifinal, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17 and grabbed the championship in a five-setter against ICS wherein they were down two sets to none and on their way to lose the third. They somehow salvaged the third set, 25-22, and dominate the fourth, 25-18. CDO National then pounced on ICS on the fifth to complete the comeback, 15-4.

Watch them play at the RVL Nationals 2018

Come and watch the future of Philippine volleyball at the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals at the Ynares Sports Arena in Shaw Boulevard, Pasig City. Preliminary matches will be held from the 17th to the 22nd of November starting at 2 pm while the semifinal and medal matches are on the 23rd starting at 9 am. Admission is free! You can also watch the games at Solar Sports on cable TV and via livestream at the official Rebisco Volleyball League YouTube channel by clicking here.