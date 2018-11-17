Players to look out for

The Rebisco Volleyball League National Finals 2018 features a collection of top volleyball talent from around the country. Therefore, every player is worthy of going into collegiate volleyball. However, there are still an exception group of players that stand out from the rest. These are the ones who can become the future creme de la crop of Philippine volleyball.

The Kings Montessori School outside attacker has already played for National Capital Region in the 2017 and 2018 Palarong Pambansa. She was also a huge reason why KMS defeated Nazareth School of National University in the NCR Finals. Give her a good ball and defenses will have no chance with her spikes.

Playing beach volleyball must have helped her move better in the indoor game. After all, she was named Most Valuable Player of the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 Central Visayas Regionals. The fate of the University of San Jose Recoletos will heavily hinge on how she performs. But as MVP, you know that she can bring it even when the pressure is on.

No deficit is unsurmountable with her on court. Case in point: Iligan National High School were on their way to a straight sets victory in their Rebisco Volleyball League Central Mindanao regional finals match with a 16-8 lead. Then, Cajilla sparked a 10-2 run to tie the count and eventually win the set, 25-22. Furthermore, they won the match in five sets. Her brilliant performance in the regionals allowed her to win Most Valuable Player honors.

Aliah Marce and Lency Duarte

They have started to show their talent in the PSL Collegiate Grand Slam 2018. We’re placing them together because of their potent 1-2 attack. Setter Venice Puzon is lucky to have Duarte in one side and Marce in the opposite attacker spot. When both of them gets going, Holy Rosary College will be a force to reckon with in the RVL National Finals.

This middle blocker from Leyte National High School has been getting looks from some of the top universities in the country. She does deserve it given how she performed during the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 Eastern Visayas regional finals. Amidao is a sneaky blocker who can deliver heavy quick spikes as well.

The St. Alexius College standout was hailed as Most Valuable Player of the RVL Central Mindanao regional tournament due to her significant contributions during their semifinal match against Notre Dame Village National High School and the final versus General Santos City High School. Expect her to bring a barrage of attacks that will leave defenders seeking for answers.

She is a huge reason why Holy Family Academy made it to two straight Rebisco Volleyball League National Finals. HFA setters are very thankful that they have her finishing their sets with booming spikes.

Shane Carmona may be the go-to girl of Bacolod Tay Tung but this young lady is already making a name for herself. Bertolano is a vital cog for BTT’s three straight Negros Occidental Private Schools Sports, Cultural and Educational Association titles. The Rebisco Volleyball League National Finals can give her more experience to develop into a better player.

Maxinne Joyce Tayag and Janelle Maignos

Just like Marce and Duarte, Tayag and Maignos are University of Mindanao Tagum College’s attacking duo. Setter Breyanna Kathleen Sasil’s task is made easier when these two spikers have their A-game going. It would be thrilling to watch these two players bring in the points in bunches.