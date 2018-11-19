Coach Oliver Almadro’s recruitment secrets

In a recent interview with Ateneo Lady Eagles captain Bea De Leon, she mentioned that Head Coach Oliver Almadro does not let anything pass. That explains why the three-time UAAP Senior Men’s Volleyball tactician paid a visit to the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. He did not let the opportunity of seeing the best volleyball talent from around the country pass. He intently watched and documented some rallies until the final buzzer and he must have missed the scheduled practice of the Lady Eagles that day.

As meticulous as he is in-game, he also had his recruiting approach down to an exact science. “We recruit what we need, not what we want,” he said. “If we recruited what we want, we would like to recruit everyone playing here. But we’re not doing that because we don’t want to recruit someone that we will just bury in the reserves for years,” Almadro added.

That philosophy allowed him to give a short list of who he is keen to bring to Katipunan. “There are two middle blockers, one outside hitter, and a libero that I am looking into from what I’ve seen in the Rebisco Volleyball League,” Almadro revealed. Only time can tell if these players will don the blue and white jerseys of the Lady Eagles.

Giving everyone a fair shot

But while Almadro does have specific players in mind, he still believes in giving everyone a fair chance. That’s something given to him as well during his playing days at the Colegio San Juan de Letran. “Those who want to try out for us are welcome,” Almadro expressed. Aspirants should come to their daily practices at the Ateneo from 4:30 to 7:30 pm to earn their stripes as a Lady Eagle.

Giving opportunities is also the foremost reason why Almado gives high praise of the Rebisco Volleyball League. “Back in our day, there’s not much tournaments you can play in. Now, competitions like the Rebisco Volleyball League gives everyone a fair chance to hone and showcase their volleyball skills,” says Almadro.

However, Almadro believes that grassroots volleyball competitions such as the RVL can be a catalyst in building formidable national youth volleyball programs. “Now that there’s an 18 and under, you then create a tournament for 16 and under and 14 and under as well,” he mentioned. “That way, a program is being developed for different brackets from such a young age. The player’s development does not stop too as they go up the ranks.”

This aspiration serves as Rebisco Volleyball League’s lifeline. With the platform to find the next generation of stars in place, the future of the sport will definitely look brighter if Almadro’s vision will come to full fruition.