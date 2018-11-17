What happened in an exciting Day One

The Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals opened today at the Ynares Sports Center with ten out of the 12 teams seeing action. Here’s a recap of what happened during the first day of competiton.

Kings Montessori School outclassed Holy Family Academy in the first set with a combination of quick attacks, powerful wing spikes, and a punishing service game. They led from the get go and built an 8-1 lead coming into the first technical timeout. The lead ballooned to 16-4 by the second TTO and 25-8 at set’s end.

The second would have followed the same script with KMS having an 8-2 lead by the first TTO that stretched to 16-8 by the second technical timeout. Holy Family was able score more points to close the set but they ultimately lost in straight sets, 25-19. Lucille May Almonte was the game’s best player with six attack points and one ace.

St. Alexius College had an 8-2 lead in the first set. But that was all they can muster as Holy Rosary College roared back courtesy of Aliah Marce, Caryl Monique Quilem and Maveth Torres. They were able to contain St. Alexius’ attack with their solid defense and win the first set, 25-15. The momentum continually sided Holy Rosary as their quick middle strikes and imposing wing attack were the key to delivering set two and the match, 25-10. Marce is the game’s best player with nine attack points and one ace

Bacolod Tay Tung pounds Sarawak Under 18

The Thunderbolts placed the rest of the league in notice with an impressive 25-9, 25-7 win over Malaysia’s Sarawak Under 18 team. Bacolod Tay Tung showed their championship form as Erika Jin Deloria, Shane Carmona, and Alyssa Bertolano devoured any defense that their opponents tried to put up. It won’t be a surprise to see BTT in the semifinals after such victory. Deloria is the game’s top performer with six attack points, a block, and an ace.

Cagayan De Oro National HS edges University of Mindanao Tagum College

In a battle of two champions from Mindanao, the Cagayan De Oro National High School squeaked past University of Mindanao Tagum College in a game that could have gone either way. The game was tight throughout the first set until CDO City High capitalized on their opponents’ miscues to take the first set, 25-22.

The same storyline ensued in the second set but the late-game heroics of Ella Mae Cajilla proved to be the advantage as CDO High won in straight sets, 25-21. Cajilla is the game’s best player with seven attacks and one block.

Height disadvantage did not bother the Leyte National High School girls volleyball team in defeating the Z-Air Maori guest team from New Zealand. Their quick tempo, well placed spikes, shifty defense, and aggressive service game that led to several Air Maori reception blunders allowed them to take the first set, 25-20.

However, the New Zealanders kept the second set close with their powerful spikes and imposing middle attack to force an extended set. Despite the challenge posted by the guests, the LNHS players did not wilt and took the win in Set Two, 29-27. Libero Phoebe Baldasco is the game’s best player due to her impressive performance in anchoring their floor defense.