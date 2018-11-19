Players, guard yourselves against this

While confidence is key to winning victories, you cannot have too much of it. You still have to prepare for the next battle regardless who the opponent is. The moment you become complacent, the enemy can surprise you.

That’s what happened to the Leyte National High School Maroons when they went up against the Sarawak Under 18 team. You would understand that they are riding high after their monumental victory over a Z-Air Maori team that looked superior in size. But it seemed like they were lenient when they went up against the Malaysians. As a result, disaster striked as the Maroons went down to an opponent that they had a better chance of defeating.

A golden opportunity wasted

Sarawak did not send an 18 and under team. Rather, they had a 14 and under squad competing at the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals. Given how much volleyball the LNHS girls have played at this point, they should at least have the advantage in experience and smarts. Likewise, they are not facing giants just like their first game against the New Zealanders. That should make scoring on attacks easier. But the possibilities went naught as the Malaysians took the first set, 25-14.

Unforced errors proved to be the barometer as to whether a team will win a set or not. LNHS had nine errors in the first set which helped Sarawak take a 1-0 lead. Add the fact that they only had four attack points as compared to Sarawak’s eight compounded their woes further.

It’s no surprise that Leyte National reversed its fortunes in the second set and win, 25-18. The Malaysians had a 10-8 edge in attack points but their 12 errors did them in. That’s almost half of the set points given freely and thus a third set ensued.

But the tables have turned in the last set as Leyte National committed 15 turnovers as compared to Malaysia’s nine. Considering that the set ended 25-21, a reduction of Leyte National’s errors could have salvaged them the set.

A mirror of their style

The Maroons were able to map out a game plan against the taller Z-Air Maori squad. But they did not have one against the Malaysians. Could it be that they took their opponents lightly? Or that they missed out on a strategy against a team that roughly plays like them? Floor defense is also Sarawak’s bread and butter and that made the game into a battle of will. In the end, Sarawak wanted it more and LNHS played too loose.