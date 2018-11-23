Kings Montessori School are the queens of the RVL

It wasn’t supposed to be this easy. The Hawaii Under 18 team is a worthy adversary that can give the Kings Montessori School girls volleyball team a difficult time. But the volleybelles from Novaliches, Quezon City simply wanted it more and fought for it more.

Three sets was all they needed to defeat the taller and more powerful Hawaiians to claim the championship at the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals. The scoreline is also unexpected for the Rogelio Getigan-coached squad gave only 12 points in the first set courtesy of their quick attacks and aggressive service game. Lucille May Almonte and Stacey Denise Lopez combined for eight attack points and Hawaii committed 12 unforced errors in a shaky opening set.

The Hawaiians showed more fight in the second courtesy of Ella Connor’s five attack points. Still, the RVL 2018 National Capitol Region champions moved one set away from the championship, 25-20.

Team Hawaii Under 18’s game improved as the sets go by and it showed in the third set. Madisyn Beirne and Keaupunilani Kamakeeaina ignited a run that extended a set but KMS clinched the title with a spike that went through the blockers.

Almonte willed Kings Montessori School to victory with 10 attack points and two service aces while Lopez added six markers. Antonette Adolfo contributed five points for KMS. Meanwhile, Connor and Kamakeeaina led Team Hawaii Under 18 with 11 points apiece.

Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals Individual Awards

While Team Hawaii did not win the title, two of their players garnered indiviudal awards. Madisyn Beirne is hailed as the 2nd Best Outside Attacker while Naniloa Spaar is the 1st Best Outside Attacker and Most Valuable Player. Nive Tuileta is also awarded as Best Setter.

Aliah Marce of Holy Rosary College is named Best Opposite Attacker. Rizza Andrea Cruz of Kings Montessori School and Hannah Manihera-Double of Z-Air Maori New Zealand were named 1st and 2nd Best Middle Blockers, respectively. Phoebe Baldesco of Leyte National High School rounds up the individual awards as Best Libero.