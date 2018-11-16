How they got here: Luzon teams

The grueling journey of the RVL starts with over 450 schools playing in the pre-qualifiers. The field was reduced to 94 in the Regional Finals and nine in the nationals. Let’s look back at how the teams representing Luzon made it all the way to the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals.

The defending Northern Luzon regional champions swept the opposition this year. They started by defeating Umingan National High School of Pangasinan in two sets, 25-18 and 25-23. Their second victory came against University of Baguio High School with an identical 25-20 scoreline in both sets. Win number three was earned against Rosales National High School of Pangasinan, 25-16 and 25-22. Holy Family’s immaculate record improved to 4-0 when they edged University of the Cordilleras-Campo Libertad, 25-19 and 25-23.

Their perfect record made them the top seed in Pool A of the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 Northern Luzon regionals. They then defeated Pool B runner-up Pudtol Vocational High School before claiming the title against the First City Providential College of Bulacan.

The squad of Coach Lerma Giron defeated Imus Institute of Technology and the Saint Francis of Assisi College. After which, the Rhinos bested Infanta National High School and Bicol Regional Science High School to set up a showdown with perennial Southern Luzon champions De La Salle Lipa. Holy Rosary defated the Chevrons to book a spot in the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals.

KMS started its NCR Regional Finals campaign with a 25-17, 22-25, 25-20 victory over the Adamson Baby Falcons. They then won their match against Timoteo Pelaez Integrated School via forfeit. The squad of coach Rogelio Getigan made it three in a row when they scored a 25-17, 25-9 win over Sta. Elena High School.

Their 3-0 record set them with a quarterfinal match-up against De La Salle-Zobel which they won in two close sets, 25-21 and 25-23. Kings Montessori defeated Adamson again in the semifinals before winning the RVL NCR title against national defending champion Nazareth School of National University.

Watch them play at the RVL Nationals 2018

Come and watch the future of Philippine volleyball at the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals at the Ynares Sports Arena in Shaw Boulevard, Pasig City. Preliminary matches will be held from the 17th to the 22nd of November starting at 2 pm while the semifinal and medal matches are on the 23rd starting at 9 am. Admission is free! You can also watch the games at Solar Sports on cable TV and via livestream at the official Rebisco Volleyball League YouTube channel by clicking here.