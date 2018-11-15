Five interesting story lines of the National Finals

Same competition, different chapter.

While you can expect the same intense volleyball action from the best high school players all over the country, there are new narratives that make Rebisco Volleyball League National Finals 2018 more interesting. Here are five story lines that can help build up this exciting week-long competition at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

New national champion

Being the best in the entire country for what you do certainly has a prestigious ring to it. That’s what the mighty Nazareth School of National University girls volleyball squad achieved when they won last year’s title against De La Salle Lipa. However, the team which features Alyssa Solomon, Faith Nisperos, and Mhicaela Belen were defeated in the NCR Finals by Kings Montessori School.

Despite the height disadvantage, Kings Montessori won in five sets thanks to the impressive performances of Lucille May Almonte, Rizza Andrea Cruz, team captain Louie Romero, and Sunshine Layug. They may be the favorites to win it all this year but there are no guarantees against the top 18 and under players in the Philippines.

Going global

This is the first time that the Rebisco Volleyball League will have guest teams from other countries. The Sarawak Under 18 team from Malaysia is composed of players Sibu City while the Z-Air Maori squad will represent New Zealand. The United States will also field the Hawaii Under 18 team which is composed of top players from the USA Volleyball Aloha Region.

The presence of these teams upgrades the quality of competition in this tournament and gives more attention to grassroots Philippine volleyball internationally. One thing is for sure: the local players in the RVL National Finals 2018 will not back down against these invitational teams

Clash of dynasties

Six of the 12 competitors last year will have another shot at the title this year. Three-time Negros Occidental Private Schools Sports Cultural Educational Association champion Bacolod Tay Tung is having a second run as Western Visayas champions. Joining them are the University of San Jose Recoletos from Central Visayas and the Leyte National High School from Eastern Visayas.

Holy Rosary College from Southern Luzon, Holy Family Academy from Northern Luzon, and the University of Mindanao Tagum are the other returning teams to the RVL National Finals 2018. Champions in their own right, they will not be push-overs against squads.

Emerging rivalries

The teams from Visayas and Mindanao are raring to prove that Luzon squad don’t have all the talent. Likewise, teams from Luzon and NCR would like to assert their dominance. You also have schools who have met each other in regional competitions before and athletes who have played against each other in the Palarong Pambansa. Those rivalries will start to brew as the Rebisco Volleyball League National Finals heads into the playoffs.

Legendary coaches

Bacolod Tay Tung is coached by Ian Macariola who has led them to multiple championships. Meanwhile, Holy Rosary College of Sta. Rosa, Laguna is mentored by Lerma Giron who once played for long-time UST coach August Sta. Maria. Kings Montessori is coached by Rogelio Getigan Jr. who is also part of the Adamson Lady Falcons coaching staff.

Coaches of this caliber impart great volleyball training and wisdom to these young players. These are the lessons that they will retain as they become the future stars of the sport. No wonder the future looks bright for Philippine volleyball.