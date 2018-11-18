For this coach, losing seems to be a crime

He is a man of few words for he’d prefer to let results speak for itself.

Good thing his achievements speak loudly: three straight Negros Occidental Private Schools Sports Cultural Educational Association titles, Batang Pinoy 2018 National Champion, Palarong Pambansa stints, and players being recruited by the top colleges and universities in the country.

That summary of achievements makes Head Coach Ian Macariola worthy of a salute. His tireless effort has turned Bacolod Tay Tung High School into a powerhouse and a hotbed of volleyball talent.

Looking up to people

Coach Macariola cited his relative Rodel Velayo of the Philippine Air Force was the one who inspired him to play volleyball. His volleyball career took off since his elementary days up until he took up BS Criminology at the University of Negros Occidental.

He envisioned himself to become a police one day. Little did he know that he would guard attacks from opposing spikers from that point. Aside from coaching, Macariola still plays up to now at the Hukbong Dagat League wherein they play against teams from Iloilo and Dumaguete. When not playing volleyball, he spends time touring around Negros island aboard his motorbike.

An open opportunity

The role of Bacolod Tay Tung Head Coach landed to him when the previous head coach left to become a seaman. He was referred to the team manager and the rest is history.

Macariola firmly believes that his players will have a chance to make big in the sport by focusing on speed in stamina. For him, these two attributes will help elevate a player’s individual skills. He also helps them handle in-game pressure and the challenges of being a student athlete.

His formula is yielding great results though as his former players like Marianne Sotomil will now suit up for the UP Lady Maroons. Meanwhile, some of his current players in the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals like Jeanny Padilla, Shane Carmona, and Alyssa Bertolano are being scouted by several UAAP schools.

Volleyball dreams

Macariola does not have lofty personal goals with regard to the sport. However, he dreams that his players will get into good schools and use their volleyball skills to get a college degree. While the rigors of college might be surprising to his players, they will get through challenging times every time they repeat what their Bacolod Tay Tung coach always says: just play and enjoy the game.

While Macariola and the Bacolod Tay Tung High School Thunderbolts mean serious business when it comes to volleyball, they play with sheer joy that radiates throughout their lofty success.