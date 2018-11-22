Another Alyssa on the rise

Alyssa Bertolano was wearing a University of the Philippines shirt after their game against Holy Rosary College of Santa Rosa, Laguna. That led me to ask if that’s her decision for college already. She just smiled while shaking her head while saying “Hindi pa po” with a soothing Ilonggo accent.

Fact is that she has two years of high school left at Bacolod Tay Tung. However, this does not stop collegiate coaches to keep an eye on her development. The results so far are impressive: she was hailed as the Best Opposite Spiker during the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 Western Visayas Regional Finals. Bertolano is also a huge part of the Thunderbolts’ success in the RVL National Finals 2018.

But while she now stars as opposite for the three-time Negros Occidental Private Schools Sports Cultural Educational Association champions under head coach Ian Macariola, that was not her original position in volleyball.

Volleyball roots

No, she wasn’t named after Alyssa Valdez. Rather, she was named after a place. “Noong ipapanganak na ako ng nanay ko, dapat ang pangalan ko ay Jessa. Kaya lang nabago ng Alyssa dahil doon sa lugar kung saan malapit yun ospital,” Bertolano shared. But while her name was settled by accident, her volleyball beginnings were not.

One of her cousins started to train her as a setter when she was in Grade 3. However, she became an open spiker for her school in Talisay City, Negros Occidental when she started competitive volleyball in Grade 5. Initially, her parents disallowed her participation in the sport, seeing it as an additional expense. But Bertolano got their full support her when they started to see her play and excel at it.

Four schools tried to lure her to play high school volleyball but she chose Bacolod Tay Tung to help her family. “Nakakatulong na rin ako sa pamilya ko dahil libre ang pag-aaral namin. Pero, kailangan talaga paghirapan,” she shared. Bertolano has been a monumental part in Tay Tung’s volleyball resurgence from a struggling program to a national powerhouse.

She was shifted to opposite in BTT, a move that she thinks has delivered positive results. “Kapag na-try mo na mag-open (spiker) and mag-opposite, mas mabilis ka na mag-adjust sa depensa. May mga pagkakataon din na makaka-score ka sa mga lost ball kasi walang depensa ang kalaban.” That change allowed her to blossom as one of the best opposite spikers in the country for she has represented Western Visayas in the Palarong Pambansa.

Student first, athlete second

The recognition that they bring does bring pride to her and their school. But despite the accolades that they have been collecting left and right, they are still students first. “May mga pagkakataon na stressed ka sa studies tapos pagod ka pa sa training,” she shared. That does not hinder her to enjoy school though and cites TLE as her favorite subject because she finds joy in fixing items, especially computers.

Despite the responsibilities she has to balance, Bertolano finds console from the unwavering support and passion of her teammates. “Nakakawala ng stress kapag nakikita mo na ganado ang teammates mo sa practice at sa game. Siyempre, mahihiya ka na hindi galingan.” She also cites UP Lady Maroons’ Tots Carlos as her volleyball idol and no wonder she has a mean jump serve as well.

With a drive to make it good in school, she also has one goal as a volleyball player: to simply be the best. For that, she credits coach Macariola for her development. “Magaling mag-motivate si coach Ian lalo na kapag down ka sa laro. Pero, nagagalit din siya kapag mali ang pwesto mo sa court,” Bertolano revealed. It’s that kind of perfection and discipline that has helped her career blossom and potentially continue in one of the top universities in the Philippines.

Building a bright future

Bertolano is not thinking about college as of the moment but collegiate coaches have expressed admiration for her game. For now, she would like to bring national prominence to Bacolod Tay Tung High School. But she can turn more heads and attract more offers when she and the Thunderbolts can win the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Championship. “Magiging masayang-masaya po ako kapag nag-champion kami kasi magagaling yun kalaban. Pero kakayanin namin yan basta laging may respeto sa kalaban,” she shared.

She aspires to become an architect someday in order to build their house in Talisay. But before she gets there, it seems like volleyball will be part of her blueprint. The determination that she has laid now will only help her reach new heights. That being said, the next school that Alyssa Bertolano will call home will be very lucky for they will have a prized building block for their volleyball program.