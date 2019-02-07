Rebisco Volleyball League 2019 kicks off with Batangas, Rizal, Quezon pre-qualifying legs

The Rebisco Volleyball League, the biggest grassroots volleyball tournament in the Philippines, is once again giving the best 18 and under girls volleyball players in the country an avenue to showcase their skills to a bigger audience. This year, the competition starts with pre-qualifying legs from three Southern Tagalog provinces, namely Batangas, Quezon, and Rizal. All schools in the provinces mentioned can join granted that all the players in their roster are 18 years old and below throughout the tournament.

Here are the dates, the venue, and the contact person for the RVL 2019 pre-qualifying leg in Batangas:

And here are the details for interested schools from Rizal Province:

Those who are keen to join from Quezon province should take note of these details:

What happened last year?

Over 400 schools participated in the pre-qualifying legs for the provinces within the regions of competition. The champions per province then competed in the regional finals and the winners from the nine regions competed in the National Finals held last November at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Representing Luzon were Holy Family Academy (Northern Luzon), Kings Montessori School (National Capital Region), and Holy Rosary College (Southern Luzon). Coming from Visayas are Bacolod Tay Tung High School (Western Visayas), University of San Jose-Recoletos (Central Visayas), and Leyte National High School (Eastern Visayas). Raising the banner for Mindanao are Cagayan de Oro National High School (Northern Mindanao), St. Alexius College (Central Mindanao), and University of Mindanao Tagum College (Southern Mindanao).

Invitational teams from Malaysia, New Zealand, and Hawaii, USA also participated to complete the 12-team line-up. At the end, Bacolod Tay Tung won the bronze over Holy Rosary College while Team Hawaii went down against Kings Montessori who were then declared the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Champions.