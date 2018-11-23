Hawaii Under 18 packed the punch to outlast Bacolod Tay Tung

The Bacolod Tay Tung High School had one game plan in mind: speeding up the game. While there were glimpses of BTT’s quickness during the match, the Hawaiians imposed their length and power to set a Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals rematch with Kings Montessori School. BTT will move on to the bronze medal match against Holy Rosary College.

Both sets boiled down to one aspect: end-game resiliency. Tay Tung was leading 16-15 by the second techincal timeout of the first set before the Hawaiian unleashed a 10-3 run to take the opening chapter, 25-19. Naniloa Spaar, Ella Connor and Madisyn Beirne led the squad down the stretch with powerful attacks that either found the gaps of the BTT defense. You can pencil in a point for Hawaii once these ladies get a good set from the wings.

Tay Tung gave everything they could in the first set though as Erika Jin Deloria, Shane Carmona, Alyssa Bertolano, and Joan Marie Monares held the Thunderbolts’ flag up high. Their flashes of brilliance dimmed towards the end of the first as the Hawaiian dominated on the net and on the floor.

Same story, different chapter

BTT experienced another meltdown by the end of the second set as they were leading 18-16. But Hawaii Under 18 sparked a 9-0 run to end the set and the match. Beirne’s spikes and Kamakeeaina’s service aces helped put the game away. Deloria and Bertolano committed critical errors too that boosted the Hawaiian’s confidence.

Kamakeeaina is named Game MVP with three attacks, three aces, and two blocks. Beirne chipped in eight spike points while Spaar connected on six attack points and a service ace. On the other hand, Monares led the way for Bacolod Tay Tung with eight attack points, one ace, and a block. Carmona contributed four spikes while Deloria added three attack points and an ace.