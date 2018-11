When do the best women’s high school volleyball teams in the Philippines play?

It’s rare that you get the chance to watch the best high school volleyball players in the country compete under one roof. Thus, those who were able to witness last year’s Rebisco Volleyball League National Finals are lucky to have witnessed the future stars of the sport. This year, the competition gets bigger as it welcomes teams from overseas.

2018 RVL National Finals’ Teams

Twelve teams will compete in the 2018 Rebisco Volleyball League National Finals. Nine of them are regional champions from the Philippines while three are invitational teams from the USA, New Zealand and Malaysia.

Teams will compete in two pools of 6 teams each where they will play each other once. The top two in each group will progress to the semi-finals. The participating squads are as follows:

Pool A

Cagayan de Oro National High School (CDO) – Northern Mindanao champion

Hawaii Under 18 (HAW) – invitational team

Holy Family Academy (HFA) – Northern Luzon champion

Kings Montessori School (KMS) – National Capital Region champion

University of Mindanao - Tagum College (UMT) – Southern Mindanao champion

University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ) – Central Visayas champion

Pool B

Bacolod Tay Tung High School (BTT) – Western Visayas champion

Holy Rosary College Rhinos (HRC) – Southern Luzon champion

Leyte National High School (LNS) – Eastern Visayas champion

St. Alexius College (SAC) – Central Mindanao champion

Sarawak Under 18 (SAR) – invitational team

Z-Air Maori – New Zealand (ZAM) – invitational team

Rebisco Volleyball League National Finals’ 2018 Match Schedule

Check out when your favorite high school volleyball teams will play. All games will be held at the Ynares Sports Arena, Shaw Boulevard, Pasig City (beside Capitol Commons). All times reflected here are Philippine Standard Time.

Preliminary Round

17th November 2018

14:00 – Kings Montessori School vs. Holy Family Academy (Pool A)

15:00 – Holy Rosary College Rhinos vs. St. Alexius College (Pool B)

16:00 – Bacolod Tay Tung High School vs. Sarawak Under 18 (Pool B)

17:00 – University of Mindanao - Tagum College vs. Cagayan de Oro National High School (Pool A)

18:00 – Leyte National High School vs. Z-Air Maori (Pool B)

18th November 2018

14:00 – St. Alexius College vs. Bacolod Tay Tung High School (Pool B)

15:00 – University of San Jose Recoletos vs. University of Mindanao - Tagum College (Pool A)

16:00 – Holy Family Academy vs. Hawaii Under 18 (Pool A)

17:00 – Leyte National High School vs. Sarawak Under 18 (Pool B)

18:00 – Cagayan de Oro National High School vs. Kings Montessori School (Pool A)

19th November 2018

14:00 – Sarawak – Malaysia vs. Holy Rosary College Rhinos (Pool B)

15:00 – Kings Montessori School vs. University of San Jose Recoletos (Pool A)

16:00 – Z-Air Maori vs. St. Alexius College (Pool B)

17:00 – Hawaii Under 18 vs. Cagayan de Oro National High School (Pool B)

18:00 – Bacolod Tay Tung High School vs. Leyte National High School (Pool B)

20th November 2018

14:00 – Cagayan de Oro National High School vs. Holy Family Academy (Pool A)

15:00 – St. Alexius College vs. Sarawak Under 18 (Pool B)

16:00 – University of Mindanao - Tagum College vs. Kings Montessori School (Pool A)

17:00 – University of San Jose Recoletos vs. Hawaii Under 18 (Pool A)

18:00 – Holy Rosary College Rhinos vs. Z-Air Maori (Pool B)

21st November 2018

14:00 – Hawaii Under 18 vs. University of Mindanao - Tagum College (Pool A)

15:00 – Sarawak Under 18 – Malaysia vs. Z-Air Maori (Pool B)

16:00 – Bacolod Tay Tung High School vs. Holy Rosary College Rhinos (Pool B)

17:00 – Leyte National High School vs. St. Alexius College (Pool B)

18:00 – Holy Family Academy vs. University of San Jose Recoletos (Pool A)

22nd November 2018

14:00 – Z-Air Maori vs. Bacolod Tay Tung High School (Pool B)

15:00 – Kings Montessori School vs. Hawaii Under 18 (Pool A)

16:00 – Holy Rosary College Rhinos vs. Leyte National High School (Pool B)

17:00 – University of Mindanao - Tagum College vs. Holy Family Academy (Pool A)

18:00 – University of San Jose Recoletos vs. Cagayan de Oro National High School (Pool A)

Semifinals and Medal Matches

23rd November 2018

09:00 – Rank 1A vs. Rank 2B (Semi-Final 1)

10:00 – Rank 1B vs. Rank 2A (Semi-Final 2)

13:00 – Loser SF 1 vs. Loser SF 2 (Bronze Medal Match)

15:00 – Winner SF 1 vs. Winner SF 2 (Gold Medal Match)