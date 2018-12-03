The Falcons will soar once this setter gets on board

A dive into the stats of the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals show how well-balanced the attack of Kings Montessori School was en route to the National Championship. While credit is due to their talented corps of spikers and middle blockers, their success was stirred by setter Louie Romero. The graduating senior high school student kept defenders guessing by blending a good mix of attacks from her scorers.

Now that she has started to make a name with those who have seen her in action, Romero will continue to dazzle more fans once she graces the UAAP taraflex for the Adamson Soaring Falcons. But even before she sets foot in San Marcelino, her destiny of becoming a great setter started in her youth.

All set to shine at setter

Unlike other players who have played multiple positions, Romero has only learned to play one position since her childhood days at Bagong Silangan, Quezon City. “Noong Grade 4 kami, naglalaro kami sa kalye noong nakita ako ng tatay ng kaklase ko na volleyball coach pala,” she shared. “Nakita niya na maayos ang porma ko sa pagse-set at sinimulan niya ako i-train mula noon.”

She has become a setter for every team she played for since. But it was in Kings Montessori School that she started getting attention from college coaches and scouts. She became a prized recruit when she lead the National Capital Region team to a gold medal finish at the 2018 Palarong Pambansa. Her efficient ball distribution also enabled KMS to topple Nazareth School of National University as NCR champions of the Rebisco Volleyball League. Romero also orchestrated a great performance during the gold medal match of the RVL Nationals 2018 that even the coaches of silver medalists Team Hawaii Under 18 had high praises for her.

As she continues to feature in numerous championship games, Romero is unfazed with the pressure that comes with being the setter. “Kapag setter ka, ikaw ang nagmamando at huling susuko sa team. Malaking pressure kasi ikaw ang nagdadala sa team pero kailangan may tiwala ka sa mga spiker mo,” she said.

While she is set to play collegiate volleyball, she doesn’t leave anything to chance. She continues to engage in twice-a-day practices under KMS head coach Rogelio Getigan who is “a very patient and positive mentor” according to her. Romero never fails to draw strength from her faith. “Nothing is impossible with God talaga. Siya mismo ang nagsasabi sa iyo na huwag ka sumuko kapag nagdadasal ka.”

Setting a bright future

Romero gave Adamson fans a glimpse of what she can do when she suited for the Lady Falcons during the PVL Collegiate Conference 2018. However, their campaign ended in the semifinals at the hands of the UP Lady Maroons. Still, she is very thankful of having a first-hand experience of college-level volleyball under the tutelage of head coach Air Padda. “Kumpara sa high school na mananalo ka kapag may sistema ka, iba ang pressure pagdating ng college. Mabuti na lang very supportive si Coach Air at grabe siya mag-push para lumabas ang best mo.”

Beyond the volleyball court, she is ensuring a bright future for herself by devoting as much attention to her studies. She does admit that juggling her responsibilities does take a toll. But she is thankful to have teachers who understand her plight. “Naiintindihan ng teachers namin sa KMS yun lagay namin. Kaya naman binibigyan nila kami ng make-up exams and projects after namin maglaro sa tournaments.”

Just like volleyball, Romero takes her studies seriously for she has dreams of having her own business one day. She also fancies to become a volleyball coach to high school students some day. As for her volleyball dreams, she wants to win the championship in every league or tournament she plays in.

She is also thankful for the opportunity to play in the Rebisco Volleyball League because it gives aspiring players a chance to showcase their skills on a higher platform. “Malaking tulong ang Rebisco Volleyball League kasi nalalaman namin kung nagbubunga ang training namin kapag nakakalaban namin yun ibang champion,” Romero exclaimed.

With this type of attitude and in-court maturity, Adamson’s volleyball program will only soar once Louie Romero is given the keys to drive the Soaring Falcons’ offense.