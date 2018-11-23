Kings Montessori gets a shot to become RVL queens

Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 NCR Champions Kings Montessori School cemented their place in high school volleyball royalty by defeating Southern Luzon regional champions Holy Rosary College in three sets. They are now just one win away from the national championship throne of this year’s RVL.

Holy Rosary dominates the first set

Kings Montessori had a quick start courtesy of Lucille May Almonte’s spikes and Stacey Denise Lopez’ aces. However, everything went Holy Rosary’s way after a 4-2 KMS lead. A service ace by Lency Angeline Duarte and a duo of spikes from Aliah Marce helped the Rhinos take an 8-4 advantage going into the first techical timeout.

Their momentum rolled through the entire set as Marce, Duarte, Caryl Monique Quillem and Red Bascon joined the spike party. A passing error and a four touches infraction helped HRC take a 16-11 edge coming into the second TTO. Holy Rosary maintained their intensity on attacks while having the agility to read KMS’ spikes. The tips that they got off their own blocks gave them easy first balls which often translated to points. HRC also delivered the pressure of receiving the first ball to Almonte. Thus, Lerma Giron’s troops took the first set handily, 25-14.

Kings Montessori bounces back in the second

KMS was able to establish the dominant middle game in the second game as Holy Rosary lost composure by the end of the second set. Sunshine Layug, Antonette Adolfo, and Martina Lucida Aprecio were able to abuse the HRC net defenders. The team of coach Rogelio Getigan did not look back after Aliah Marce’s attack failed to clear the net to give KMS a 4-3 lead.

Holy Rosary stayed were within three points by the second TTO. However, KMS embarked on a 9-3 run courtesy of Adolfo, Aprecio, Lucille May Almonte, and Rizza Andrea Cruz to take set two, 25-16. Cruz had five attack points in the second set alone while Almonte contributed four. Adolfo added three spike points. Aside from a scorching offense, Kings Montessori was able to stop the HRC duo of Marce and Duarte from doing damage.

KMS will fight for gold

It looked like KMS will have an easy path to the gold medal match after taking an 8-2 lead coming into the first TTO. They were still leading 13-8 when both sides changed court. The quick intermission might have helped HRC to claw their way back by mounting a 6-1 run thanks to a pair of Red Bascon service aces as well as spike points from Marce, Abby Gail Eusebio, and Maveth Torres.

But KMS responded on an 9-3 run of their own to move just two points away in booking the first spot in the gold medal match. A yellow card infraction given to Coach Giron gave all the momentum to Kings Montessori and a soft tip from Cruz wins the set and the bout for the Novaliches-based volleybelles. KMS moves to the gold medal match while HRC will battle for bronze. Almonte is named Game MVP with nine attack points and an ace.