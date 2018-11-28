What’s in store for Kings Montessori’s players?

Undefeated.

One word that can accurately summarize Kings Montessori School’s rise as National Champions of the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018. They have been one of the tournament favorites after defeating Nazareth School of National University for the NCR title. Now, they have lived up to the hype by dominating Team Hawaii Under 18 in three sets to start their reign as high school volleyball royalty.

There have been hiccups along their 7-0 run to the title though. The Novaliches-based squad lost the first set in their match against the University of San Jose Recoletos. They followed the same script during their preliminary encounter with Team Hawaii. But they have surpassed those challenges and are now looking to defend their RVL title next year.

However, the Kings Montessori’s army would have to reinforce to win back-to-back RVL National Championships.

College-bound

Most of Kings Montessori’s players will return for a year or two. Antonette Adolfo and Martina Lucida Aprecio might be the tandem that will spearhead their title defense next year as their current core shifts to college.

Setter Louie Romero and RVL Nationals 2018 1st Best Middle Blocker Rizza Andrea Cruz have already committed to the Adamson Soaring Falcons and have played a few games under head coach Air Padda during this year’s PVL Collegiate Conference. Romero will be a great addition to San Marcelino due to her steady playmaking. Her quick attack combination with Cruz will do wonders for Adamson’s UAAP campaign in the future.

Lucille May Almonte is also leaning towards Adamson as per KMS head coach Rogelio Getigan who also works as one of Coach Padda’s assistants. However, Getigan makes sure that his players will have the freedom to choose the school that they want especially if it helps them get a good education. There is no word about the plans of libero Cae Jelean Lazo and outside attacker Trisha Mae Gojol after KMS.

Setter Trixie Mae Gojol will have huge shoes to fill as Romero goes on to Adamson. It’s a good thing though that she will still have Aprecio, Adolfo, Sunshine Layug, Stacey Denise Lopez, Aeriel Jann Flores, and Natalie Marie Estreller to convert her sets to scores. As a team, KMS looks to participate in more regional competitions in hopes of representing the National Capitol Region for the Palarong Pambansa 2019 in Davao City yet again.