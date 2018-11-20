That game got everyone holding their breath

It finally happened. A game that had everyone screaming with every attack and dig. The tense atmosphere only intensified during moments when players contorted their bodies on the floor just to prevent the ball from dropping.

Such is the excitement, anxiousness and chills that only sports can give. That was provided to those who were in attendance during the game between Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 Central Mindanao Champions St. Alexius College and guest team Z-Air Maori. The New Zealanders handily won the first set, 25-13, and were poised to take a straight-sets victory. However, St. Alexius banked on a strong service game to win the second set, 25-20.

The team from Koronadal City, South Cotabato seemed to be on their way to take the third set with a 21-14 advantage. But Z-Air Maori launched a furious run to eventually tie the game at 23. With both squads desperate to get their first victory in the RVL 2018 National Finals, the third became an extended set.

The intensity of the game heightened with every spike blocked or dug as both teams traded points. Eventually, spectators can finally get a breather when a two touches error was called on Z-Air Maori to give the victory to St. Alexius, 29-27. Mikayla Shaine Alonzo is the game’s best player with six attack points and six aces.

The HRC Rhinos did not want to leave anything to chance after seeing what the Sarawak Under 18 team did to Leyte National High School. Thus, they put on a masterful performance to win their second game in straight sets, 25-18 and 25-08. Holy Rosary must have prayed for a great service game for they connected on ten aces as compared to Sarawak’s three. Red Bascon of HRC is named game MVP with six attack points and an ace. Holy Rosary will try to go 3-0 against Z-Air Maori while Sarawak will face St. Alexius College in their next match.

Kings Montessori survives against University of San Jose Recoletos

KMS moved closer to a semifinals berth at the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals after defeating the RVL Central Visayas champions University of San Jose Recoletos. However, USJ-R put up a gallant stand to take the first set, 26-24. However, it was all KMS from there as they unleashed a flurry of quick attacks from the middle and service aces to take the second set, 25-21, and the third, 25-15. Rizza Andrea Cruz of KMS is the game’s best player with 10 attack points, four blocks, and two aces.

KMS is seeking a 4-0 record when they clash with the University of Mindanao Tagum College while USJ-R competes versus Hawaii Under 18 for their next game.

The Hawaii Under 18 team stayed perfect after showcasing its dominant hitting game against the Cagayan de Oro National High School. They won the first set, 25-18, thanks to an 11-8 edge in attack points. They maintained a 15-9 advantage in converted spikes in the second to take the set and the match, 25-21. Madisyn Beirne is named Game MVP with seven attack points and two aces. Hawaii Under 18 will play against USJ-R in the next game while CDO National takes on Holy Family Academy.

Bacolod Tay Tung overpowers Leyte National High School

In the final game of Day 3, Bacolod Tay Tung was just too much for Leyte National High School as the Thunderbolts scored its third win in straight sets, 25-14 and 25-18. Erika Jin Deloria won her second straight Game MVP honors for BTT as she delivered seven attack points. Just to point out how serious BTT is for this competition, they were even running sprints immediately after the game. They will take a break from the competition in Day 4 but will return to action against Holy Rosary College on the 21st. Leyte National will also get a bye on the 20th but will hit the floor against St. Alexius College on the 21st.