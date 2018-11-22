Where everyone is a winner

After 30 matches scattered over two pools, the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals is at its homestretch. Two meaningful games were played today to determine the top two teams from both groups. But even those who will not make it to the semifinals should consider playing here as a victory in itself. They certainly have acquired a lot of volleyball knowledge and experience that will only help them to become the future of Philippine volleyball. Whatever learning they can pick off from here will be a big boost to the level of talent in their regions.

Bacolod Tay Tung survives against Z-Air Maori

The game was close all the way. But in the end, Z-Air Maori’s errors helped Bacolod Tay Tung survive this game to stay undefeated at the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals. The Thunderbolts took the first set, 25-20, behind the leadership of Shane Carmona who connected on seven attacks.

BTT was poised to take a straight-sets victory but Z-Air Maori made a good run led by Layla Sae towards the end to snatch set two, 25-23. The third game was also fiercely fought as the tally went to 23-all. However, two errors by the New Zealanders cost them the set and the match, 25-23 for Tay Tung. Carmona is the game’s best player with ten attack points and an ace.

The Ian Macariola-coached squad will now move to the semifinals of the RVL 2018 National Finals where they will face the loser of the Hawaii Under 18 versus Kings Montessori School match. Meanwhile, the Z-Air Maori team should hold their heads up high even though they only had one win in five games. Two of their losses were in the third set including a 29-27 drop to St. Alexius College. Still, things are looking up for the squad of Coach Desmond Kerekere.

In a battle of undefeated teams, Kings Montessori School went up on top against Hawaii Under 18 in three sets. The Hawaiians took the first set, 28-26, behind the spiking of Madisyn Beirne and Naniloa Spaar. But KMS stamped its dominance in the second set, 25-20, thanks to Hawaii’s 11 errors plus the leadership of setter Louie Romero.

Kings Montessori took the third set despite the fierce opposition from the Hawaiians. Rizza Andrea Cruz, Antonette Adolfo, and Lucille May Almonte combined for nine points to take the match, 25-20. Romero is named player of the game for her numerous excellent sets that went with her four aces, one attack, and one block.

KMS improves to 5-0 and will now face Holy Rosary College in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Hawaii Under 18 drops to 4-1 and will face Bacolod Tay Tung High School in the semifinals of the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals.

The Holy Rosary College Rhinos completes the semifinal cast for the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals by defeating the Leyte National High School in straight sets, 25-16 and 25-17. Aliah Marce was hot off the gates with six attack points and two aces in the first set while Caryl Monique Quillem and Red Bascon added two apiece.

HRC stretched its dominance in the second set as Quillem and Lency Angeline Duarte combined for eight spike points to win their fourth game in five matches. The squad of coach Lerma Giron will play in the semifinals against Kings Montessori School. Meanwhile, Leyte National High School finishes its RVL Nationals 2018 stint at 2-3.

The Rebisco Volleyball League Northern Luzon champions ended their National Finals campaign on a strong note by defeating University of Mindanao Tagum College in three sets. Mindanao Tagum took the first set, 25-22, courtesy of 16 total attack points led by Bianca Ordona, Vianmay Kristine Capillanes, Janelle Chilo Maignos, and Geezel May Tsunashima.

Holy Family took the second set, 25-22, led by Therese Angeli Manalo and Angeline Macasio’s six combined spike points. Holy Family also won the third, 26-24, behind the heroics of Lyzeth Faye Nocom and Kristine Joy Dionisio. Nocom is named Game MVP with five attacks and four aces. Holy Family Academy improved to 2-3 while UMT finished their RVL Nationals 2018 at 1-4.

University San Jose Recoletos defeats Cagayan de Oro National High School

In the last pool play match of the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals, the University San Jose Recoletos won against the Cagayan de Oro National High School to close their campaign at 2-3. Meanwhile, CDO City High drops to 1-4. USJ-R took both sets, 25-17 and 25-19 while Louneth Marie Abangan is considered as best player of the game with eight attack points.