One semifinal ticket up for grabs

The semifinal cast of the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals is almost complete as Hawaii Under 18 and Bacolod Tay Tung scored victories today to improve their marks to 4-0. They now join Kings Montessori School in the playoffs with one more slot up for grabs. However, KMS and Hawaii will have to face each other tomorrow to determine the top seed in Pool A. Leyte National High School and Holy Rosary will compete tomorrow to book the last spot in the Final Four.

The Hawaii Under 18 team remain undefeated after making quick work of the Universtiy of Mindanao Tagum College, 25-11 and 25-20. The Hawaiians committed only three errors in the first set while Naniloa Spaar imposed her dominance with seven attack points. UMT was able to put up better opposition in the second set but Spaar was just too much for them with nine spike points.

Ella Connor is the game’s best player with an overall game of three attacks, two aces, and two blocks. Hawaii (4-0) will have one more game left but it will be a showdown against fellow undefeated team Kings Montessori School. That game will be played tomorrow at 3 PM (Philippine Time). The winner of that match will get the top seed of Pool A. Meanwhile, UMT falls to 1-3 and will play their last game against Holy Family Academy at 5 pm tomorrow.

The Sarawak Under 18 did put up a good fight. But Z-Air Maori was just better by winning their first game in the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals. Z-Air Maori survived Sarawak in Set 1, 25-22, despite having 13 unforced errors. Hannah Manihera-Double was an imposing force with five attacks and two blocks.

But Sarawak came back to take the second set, 25-19, courtesy of Chan Xuan Tie’s six attacks and one ace. They also threatened to take set three but Z-Air Maori broke into the win column, 25-19. Manihera-Double is the game’s best player with 12 attacks, two blocks, two aces while Tie led Sarawak with 11 attacks and one ace. Sarawak finished the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals with a 2-3 record. Meanwhile, Z-Air Maori will have a chance for win number two on the 22nd against Bacolod Tay Tung.

Bacolod Tay Tung outlasts Holy Rosary College

In a battle of undefeated teams, Bacolod Tay Tung outclassed Holy Rosary College in two sets, 25-13 and 25-19. The Rhinos had no answer to the shock that the Thunderbolts brought courtesy of Joan Marie Monares, Erika Jin Deloria, and team captain Shane Carmona. BTT poured in 12 attack points in the first set while committing only five unforced errors. Tay Tung kept the pressure on the second set by pouring 15 attack points as compared to Holy Rosary’s nine.

Bacolod Tay Tung can close out pool play with a 5-0 record against Z-Air Maori. Meanwhile, Holy Rosary College is in a must-win situation against Leyte National High School to book a semifinal slot.

The joy is back as Leyte National High School beats St. Alexius College after losing the first set. Mikayla Shaine Alonzo, Cesa Sombrea, and Bea Johanna Legado delivered the attacks for the Central Mindanao champions to take the opening set, 25-19. However, the LNHS Maroons bounced back in the second set, 25-22, courtesy of Harriet Genine Corda and Alyssa Nicole Mirales.

Leyte National then dominated the deciding set with 13 attack points to win their second game in four outings, 25-18. Corda is named game MVP with nine attacks, two aces, and a block. LNHS will have a chance to play for a semifinal slot against Holy Rosary College tomorrow while St. Alexius College ends their Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals campaign at 1-4.

Finally, the University of San Jose Recoletos Jaguars broke into the win column of the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals by beating Holy Family Academy, 25-13 and 25-19. It is the first match of USJ-R that did not go to three sets. Chenie Tagaod is the Game MVP with five attack points and three blocks.

USJ-R dominated in attacks in the first set, 12-6, and in the second set, 13-7. The Jaguars also won the block battle, 4-1. The Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 Central Visayas champions will try to finish on a strong note against Cagayan de Oro National High School tomorrow while Holy Family Academy will try to get their second win against the University of Mindanao Tagum College.