We spike as one

Sports is a universal language that transcends race and location. It builds a bridge among those who share an undying passion for the game despite the differences in appearance. Competitors they might be on the court, they become good friends off it.

A vivid example of which transpired during the early goings of Day 4 of the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals. Players from Holy Rosary College invited the some volleybelles of Z-Air Maori to sit with them and share stories. They were having a good time while sharing stories and teaching each other how to speak Filipino and Maori respectively. This happened hours before they were about to spike against each other.

Beyond the competition, tournaments such as the Rebisco Volleyball League can also teach players about the value of camaraderie, and unity. While they try to gain advantage from another in the game of volleyball, they forge more friendships in the game of life. They share common trainings and hardships to excel in the sport that they love. Though they spike against each other on the court, they spike as one off it.

The Rebisco Volleyball 2018 Northern Luzon champions got their first win of the National Finals at the expense of the Cagayan de Oro National High School. It was hardly a loss for CDO National High though for all three sets were tightly-contested. CDO City High won the first set, 25-23, thanks to key scores from Ella Mae Cajilla and Meralyn Digang.

Set two could have gone either way but Holy Family had the edge in the marathon, 36-34. Team captain Therese Angeli Manalo made seven set points in the set alone while Kristine Joy Dionisio contributed four, mainly from quick strikes. The tight contest rolled on to the last set as Dionisio, Manalo and Lyzeth Faye Nocom had 11 combined attacks.

The win kept HFA’s semifinal hopes. While other players made the most points, Aira Cardines kept the team composed especially during pressure situations. Her excellent sets plus five attack points makes her worthy of Best Player of the Game honors. Holy Family improves to 1-2 and will face the University of San Jose Recoletos while the 1-3 CDO National HS will compete against USJ-R on the 22nd.

St. Alexius College was riding high yesterday after defeating Z-Air Maori in a classic match. However, they were sent back to earth by Sarawak Under 18 today in straight sets, 25-22 and 25-21. St. Alexius was right there in the game but it was Sarawak setter Shi Ru Wong who provided the edge with her flustering service game. Sarawak improves to 2-2 and will play Z-Air Maori in their next game while St. Alexius falls to 1-3 with Leyte National High School as their next opponent.

Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 NCR champions Kings Montessori School continued their immaculate run in the National Finals by smashing University of Mindanao Tagum College, 25-17 and 25-15. KMS did not want a repeat of their performance against University of San Jose Recoletos in their previous game wherein they lost the first set despite having a sizeable lead.

Lucille May Almonte and Stacey Denise Lopez combined for seven attack points to put set one away. In the second set, Antonette Adolfo and Martina Lucida Aprecio unleashed an aggressive service game to net six aces. KMS will put their 4-0 record on the line against Hawaii Under 18 on the 22nd while UMT drops to 1-2 and will battle Hawaii on the 21st.

You have to give it to the University of San Jose Recoletos. They’ve had three straight three-set games, all of which though are defeats. You have to give credit to them by performing well against a Hawaii Under 18 squad that has not dropped a set prior to this match-up. However, it seemed to be another rout by the Hawaiians as they dominated the first set, 25-16. Hawaii had 13 attack points in the first set courtesy of Naniloa Spaar, Nive Tuileta, and Keaupunilani Kamakeeaina.

USJ-R turned the page though in the second set to win, 25-22. The 13 unforced errors that the Hawaiians commited proved to be the difference that brought the game to a third set. But by the third set, the players of coach Larry Tuileta regained momentum as Madisyn Beirne scored six attack points while Spaar and Kamakeeaina combine for four aces.

Kamakeeaina is the game’s best player with seven attacks, four aces, and one block. Hawaii will play against University of Mindanao Tagum College while USJ-R will try to get its first win against Holy Family Academy. Both games will be played on the 21st of November.

The Holy Rosary College Rhinos has just put the rest of the Rebisco Volleyball League 2018 National Finals competition in notice as it bags it third straight win by overpowering Z-Air Maori of New Zealand in straight sets, 25-17 and 25-13. HRC moves up to 3-0 with the win while Z-Air Maori falls to 0-3.

Holy Rosary will have a showdown against the undefeated Bacolod Tay Tung while Z-Air Maori will try to soar to its first victory against Sarawak Under 18. Both games will be played on the 21st.