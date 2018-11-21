No storm can destroy the dreams of this coach

Leyte might have been ravaged by Typhoon Yolanda five years ago. But that did not stop Leyte National High School head coach Irene Roa in sustaining their program. It seemed as if the tragedy became a shower of blessings for the team as they became one of the region’s top volleyball schools.

Yes, it was a marathon and not a sprint. Something that Roa is accustomed to when she was still starting her journey.

Destined to coach

Coaching is a form of teaching. That’s why it comes naturally to her as Physical Education teacher at LNHS. She did play some high school volleyball at St. Michael Secondary School but gave up that career during their college days at Leyte Normal University. Her future was in coaching though as she started to be the Assistant Coach of the LNHS boys volleyball team in 2004.

The program’s rise to the top was completed four years later when her players represented Eastern Visayas in the 2008 Palarong Pambansa for the first time. A year later, she was named head coach of the boys team. But her designation as women’s volleyball coach was sealed when the former coach, Delia Catolico, retired.

Unshakeable determination

Typhoon Haiyan destroyed most in its path when it made landfall in 2013. It could have destroyed the LNHS program too with no area to practice on. But after the rubble has been cleared, volleyball resumed and they were able to represent their region in the 2016 edition of this tournament. The momentum just kept on building as they are now competing at the Rebisco Volleyball League National Finals for its second straight year.

Roa is as determined in finding talent as well. She does not get tired in watching local leagues in their subdivision and ask potential players how many years they have left in elementary. The approached worked and they are now a force to reckon with in the region. They’re doing this without having their own facilities and not being able to use their own gym at school due to scheduling conflicts. They are honing their skills at an outdoor court at school grounds or at the City Engineers Office after class.

The conditions may not be in their favor but they are making the most of what they have. But while her players are determined to play ball despite the challenges, Roa instills in them to have an equal drive with their studies and in keeping their values in check.

Bringing the smiles on court

Seeing the worst of times, players of Leyte National can’t help but bring a joyful and positive attitude on court. Those who are not used to it might tag them noisy. But that’s how they have fun playing the game. After all, shouldn’t you enjoy playing the game that you love? There’s a positive vibe that electrifies the Ynares Sports Arena. That cheerful atmosphere seems to be helping them for they defeated the taller Z-Air Maori squad in their opener and St. Alexius College in their fourth game. They have a shot at the semifinals if they can beat Holy Rosary College on the 22nd.

A fair chance for all

Just as she gives chances for the young children she scouts, Roa is thankful for the Rebisco Volleyball League because it gives young volleyball players a chance to showcase their talents on a big stage. It also puts their place on the map as a hotbed of volleyball talent as proven by the likes of Alina Bicar and Peter Torres. Aside from Rebisco, Roa couldn’t thank the Valey TC group that has supported their program for so long.

Aside from her players, Roa is also giving her two children, a 13-year-old and a nine-year old, the chance to enjoy the sport that she loves. She would also love the chance to have their own facilties to have better training. That may not happen now. But no storm can wither away that dream.