Rebisco calls for unity as it reaffirms support to National Team

Hope, faith, and commitment.

Those were the three words that Republic Biscuit Corporation (Rebisco) President Jonathan C. Ng stressed when he spoke to those in attendance during the announcement of the Philippine National Team training pools at the Joy & Nostalg Ballroom in Ortigas, Pasig City.

“Hope for a successful program, faith in the management of the program, and a full commitment for everyone to reach our goal,” Ng said to end his message.

He also reminded those who were named to the women’s, men’s, and under-23 teams that their commitment will be tested. “For those who has been in the different iterations of the team, you are all aware of the challenges you’re gonna be facing. You’re also aware of the sacrifice you’ll be going through.”

“For the new faces and the younger players, brace yourself. Ano ito, dugo, pawis, luha, kaluluwa ang mga hihingin sa inyo. In truth, I really admire all of those who’ve been wanting to join the national team,” the Rebisco president added.

Despite the changes to the National Team line-up, the head honcho of Philippine volleyball’s main supporter showed admiration for those who continue to heed the call of playing for the nation. “I do realize first that in the time that Rebisco has been supporting the National Team for three to four years, there has been really confusing and difficult times. Yet, the one thing that remains constant with all the players is that the love for country will always drive you to be with the National Team.”

Ng also reaffirmed his faith to the mentors that will be handling the teams and the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. officials who will map out the training program leading to SEA Games glory. “To the coaches and LVPI, Rebisco will fully support and have faith in our nation’s volleyball program. I’m looking forward to our collaboration in making our podium finish a proud reality.”

And as he hopes for the success of the three squads formed, he also called for unity and support from the entire volleyball community. “I hope that the country and the fans continue their love for Philippine volleyball. Let’s give our National Team a chance. Let’s rein in our urge to critique the program. Let’s set aside the past, set aside league affiliations, let’s set aside personal goals, and instead set our sights to the one goal which is Philippine volleyball.”

Aside from the Philippine national teams, Rebisco is also committed to grassroots volleyball via the Rebisco Volleyball League 18 and Under tournament. They also own the Creamline Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League and support the Ateneo de Manila University Lady Eagles in the UAAP.