Petro Gazz gets another weapon, signs Jovelyn Prado

The Petro Gazz Angels continue to shore their line-up in hopes of winning their first Premier Volleyball League championship.

Late last year, the Angels signed up middle blocker and former CSB Blazer Jeanette Panaga. They’ve also resigned Jonah Sabete. Now, they add another spiker in former Tacloban Fighting Waray and Arellano Lady Chief Jovelyn Prado. The announcement was made via the Petro Gazz Facebook page.

Prado revealed to Volleyverse that it was her former mentor Obet Javier who suggested to join Petro Gazz. “Napili ko po ang Petro Gazz kasi po sabi sa akin ni Coach Obet na kung lilipat man po ako mas okay kung kay coach Jerry (Yee) ako. One day kumontak sa akin si Petro Gazz kaya sila na din po kinausap ko. And I heard din po na maganda ang management nila at mababait din po yung teammates at coaches ko,” said the 22-year old open spiker.

Prado also bared the teams that contacted her in a possibility to gain her services. “Yes po. May mga other teams that contacted me. Sta. Lucia, Banko-Perlas, Iriga, F2 at yung Motolite kasi yung boss namin sa Arellano yung kausap ko at ipapasok po sana ako doon.”

Now that she has decided to sign with the Angels, what can she bring to the table in order for Petro Gazz to hoist that championship tropphy? “I will do my best po para mas umangat pa yung rank ng team. Yan po yung goal ko ngayon,” expressed the two-time NCAA Champion.

Prado, a Marketing Management student, is thrilled to sign with the Angels because it reunites her with former NCAA competitors in Panaga, Djanel Cheng, and Rica Enclona. “Super excited po ako kasi new challenges and experience na naman po ito to be with my rivals sa NCAA. This is a new family na so the excitement is very much there.”

The NCAA Season 92 2nd Best Outside Spiker and Finals MVP is a big boost to the Petro Gazz roster which include Kai Baloaloa, Cherry Nunag, Chie Saet, Marites Pablo, Jessey de Leon, PVL Open Conference 2018 Best Libero Cienne Cruz, and team captain Stephanie Mercado.