Celine Domingo to join Creamline Cool Smashers

Celine Domingo will join the Creamline Cool Smashers once the PVL Reinforced Conference kicks off on May 2019. The news was announced by Creamline team manager Alan Acero via his Twitter account.

Acero’s statement reads, “We are pleased to announce that Celine Domingo, middle blocker for the FEU Lady Tamaraws, has committed to join the Creamline Cool Smashers when the PVL Reinforced Conference kicks off in May 2019. The reigning UAAP best blocker will sign with and suit up for Creamline at the conclusion of the Lady Tams’ campaign in UAAP Season 81. Ced will provide depth in the middle and help the team defend its Reinforced Conference title.”

Domingo was part of the Paymaya High Flyers squad that lost to Creamline in the 2018 PVL Reinforced Conference Finals. She also suited up for the Smart Giga Hitters when the francise transferred to the Philippine Superliga. However, she wasn’t able to see much playing time due to the knee injury that she suffered in Game One of the 2018 PVL Collegiate Conference Finals against the UP Lady Maroons.

After tests and consultations, Domingo was told about her degenerative meniscus which, according to an article by the World Journal of Orthopedics, results from repetitive normal forces acting upon a worn down meniscus. Having spent two and a half months in therapy, she is slowly but surely easing her way back into FEU’s training program which, at the moment, is at a crucial juncture with the UAAP looming on the horizon.

With a clean bill of health, Domingo will be a big boost to Creamline’s rotation at middle blocker which currently has Risa Sato, Pau Soriano, and Coleen Bravo. While net defense is her specialty, setter Jia Morado will activate her with a number of quick attacks.