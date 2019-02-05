Alyssa Valdez long for these traits from the next Creamline head coach

With the 2018 PVL Reinforced Conference and Open Conference titles in the bag, the Creamline Cool Smashers have undoubtedly cemented its status as a dynasty in the local club volleyball scene.

Despite the multiple occasions wherein they were undermanned, the squad has managed to best all their competitors, proving that even in such scenarios, the depth of their line-up is peerless—at least in the PVL.

As most of the team’s loaded core in Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado, Michele Gumabao, Melissa Gohing, Pau Soriano, Risa Sato and Jema Galanza return for another year of action, one wonders: What’s the next challenge for the girls in pink?

For Valdez, the first real speed bump on their way to dominance is their search for the replacement of their former head coach, Tai Bundit.

“Wala kaming coach as of now,” admitted ‘The Phenom.’

Bundit, who is back in Manila for the 2019 PVL All-Star held last Saturday, bid the Cool Smashers adieu after the Open Conference to go back to his family in Thailand.

Asked whether she hopes for another foreign coach or Filipino mentor, the Creamline team captain, who also won two UAAP titles with Bundit, said the powerhouse team needs someone who knows—or at least willing to know—each player by heart.

“Lahat naman ng coaches may mai-o-offer na bago,” Valdez said matter-of-factly.

“‘Yun lang ang gusto ko: ‘Yung willing siyang maging patient sa amin because we’re not kids anymore. Diverse kasi kami as veteran players,” she added. “Gusto namin ‘yung open-minded at kilala kami as a player. ‘Yung kilala kami as a player, that says it all.”

Though the 2019 PVL Open Conference will not open until the end of the UAAP Season 81 Women’s Volleyball tournament, Creamline’s management recently announced the inclusion of FEU’s formidable middle blocker Celine Domingo in their roster.

This, too, according to the former Lady Eagle, is a challenge as much as it is a blessing.

“Konti lang kami sa team as of now. So I think we all know it’s a team effort pa din. We all know na to win a game, kailangan buo talaga kami and maganda ang chemistry namin. ‘Yun ang challenge namin this year,” Valdez said.

On new blood to be added to their already-intimidating lineup, she adds: “It’s not a new team but madaming new breed na papasok. Iba-ibang talents. Iba-ibang culture na naman ang papasok sa team namin and that excites me talaga.”