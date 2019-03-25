Air Padda to coach Motolite’s team in the PVL?

Monday, 25 Mar 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Max Cruz, Volleyball PH

Fans were shocked when former Adamson Lady Falcons head coach Air Padda was replaced by Rogelio Getigan three games into the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament.

That abrupt end settled her total win-loss slate at seven wins and 27 losses. Six of the wins though came in Season 80 wherein they nearly clinched a Final Four spot if not for losing three of their last four games.

But as the change was made, the team’s management clarified that she is still part of the Lady Falcons as conditioning coach. Even so, she has not been spotted at the bench since and posted sort of a farewell video for the Adamson players, coaches, and supporters in her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, the Lady Falcons dedicated their victory against the NU Lady Bulldogs to the mentor that has taught them a lot for two seasons and change.

While Padda’s next stop is not yet clear, this could give a hint as to where she might be heading.

In an Instagram story posted by the Pinnacle Performance Center last March 3, strength and conditioning head Diego Lozano and trainer Paco Ramos was visited by Team Motolite.

It has been announced that Myla Pablo will banner the new squad in the Premier Volleyball League. Former Lady Falcons and Banko Perlas Spiker Fenela Emnas was also present in the training session, so is Jellie Tempiatura who previously suited for the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors.

Though it’s nice that the squad has already addressed key positions on both aspects of the game, Padda’s appearance in the picture still conjures the most intrigue. Will she be just a conditioning coach just like in Adamson? Or will she be the one calling the shots?

Only one thing is for sure: Team Motolite is already gearing up for the PVL Reinforced Conference. Their players will gain much from Padda’s wisdom if she will be the main tactician. It will also be a delight to hear her deliver instructions from the huddle in Filipino.

