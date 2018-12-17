Petro Gazz eyeing Rountree, Johnson for PVL Reinforced Conference

The 2018 PVL season might have come to a full stop but the Petro Gazz Angels are still in full throttle with their preparations for 2019. In a recent media day organized by the team, team manager Camille Cruz revealed that they are targeting Tess Rountree and Janisa Johnson as their possible imports for next year’s Reinforced Conference.

This should be a return tour of duty in the Premier Volleyball League for both reinforcements should negotiations be finalized. Rountree won the Best Foreign Guest Player award in the 2018 PVL Reinforced Conference and led the Paymaya High Flyers to a runner-up finish against the Creamline Cool Smashers with teammate and fellow import Shelby Sullivan. Aside from the Philippines, the Paso Robles, California native has made professional volleyball stints in Hungary, Sweden, and Germany.

Just like Rountree, Johnson is also a California native who played for the Balipure Purest Water Defenders in the previous Reinforced Conference with co-import Alexis Matthews and several players from the National University Lady Bulldogs girls volleyball team like Mhicaela Belen, Alyssa Solomon, and Faith Nisperos. The 5′ 8′ wing spiker from Long Beach State is currently playing for the Beziers Angels in France. She has also brought her hops and spikes to Finland before playing in the Philippines.

Filling up the tank for next season

Cruz also mentioned that they are targeting guest players that are wing spikers because Jeanette Panaga’s recent addition fortifies their middle blocker rotation. Aside from the three-time PVL Best Middle Blocker, Petro Gazz also has Rachel Austero, Jessey De Leon, Ranya Musa, and Cherry Nunag minding the net. With the former Pocari Sweat Lady Warrior in tow plus the possible additions of Rountree and Johnson, the Jerry Yee-coached squad is looking to improve from their 4th place finish in the PVL Open Conference 2018.

The Petro Gazz Angels have played two conferences in the Premier Volleyball League so far. Composed primarily of players from the De La Salle University Lady Spikers and the CSB Lady Blazers, the team finished fifth in the 2018 PVL Reinforced Conference. Their roster also includes PVL Open Conference 2018 Best Libero Cienne Cruz, team captain Stephanie Mercado, veteran setter Chie Saet, and spiker Jonah Sabete.