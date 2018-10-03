Watch LIVE! – Pocari vs. Adamson; Creamline vs. Tacloban

The Premier Volleyball League Open Conference 2018 heads back to the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City for another thrilling double header as the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors take on the Adamson-Akari Lady Falcons in the first game at 4 pm. Meanwhile, the Creamline Cool Smashers will try to get their first win as they battle with the Tacloban Fighting Warays at 6 pm.

PVL Open Conference reigning Most Valuable Player Myla Pablo and the rest of the Lady Warriors will gun for their third straight win after defeating the Iriga Lady Oragon in straight sets. Meanwhile, the Adamson Lady Falcons will miss the services of Eli Soyud who will be out for up to eight weeks due to injury. That being said, Bernadette Flora and Chiara Permentilla will have to carry the scoring load for coach Air Padda.

In the second game, Alyssa Valdez and the rest of Cool Smashers is raring to bounce back from a 5-15 drubbing in the fifth set of their loss to Petro Gazz. Likewise, the Fighting Warays will take inspiration from the Angel’s victory for them to get their third win of the conference. Like Pocari Sweat, the wards of coach Nes Pamilar are looking for back-to-back victories after their triumph over the Lady Falcons.

You can watch the game between Pocari Sweat-Air Force and Adamson-Akari via livestream below:

And you can watch the Creamline-Tacloban game here: