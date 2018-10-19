Watch LIVE – Pocari Sweat vs. Tacloban

Two teams that are raring to go back to their winning ways will compete in the second game as the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors take on the Tacloban Fighting Warays. Team captain Myla Pablo would want nothing but to bounce back from her sub-par performance against the Creamline Cool Smashers. Therefore, expect her to have a solid outing against the 2-4 Fighting Warays. But for Pocari to win, Pablo would need much support from Jeanette Panaga, Iari Yongco, and Del Palomata.

Meanwhile, the Nes Pamilar-coached Fighting Warays suffered their fourth defeat against Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles. They were leading two sets to one coming into the fourth set which the Lady Eagles won. That forced a fifth set which Tacloban lost, 11-15. New player Dimdim Pacres will try to maintain her solid performance against Ateneo while Heather Guino-o and Jovelyn Prado will attack with force to get their third win in the PVL Open Conference 2018.

Which of these teams will move their win tally up? You can watch the game via livestream below.