Watch LIVE – Pocari Sweat vs. Tacloban

Friday, 19 Oct 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez

Two teams that are raring to go back to their winning ways will compete in the second game as the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors take on the Tacloban Fighting Warays. Team captain Myla Pablo would want nothing but to bounce back from her sub-par performance against the Creamline Cool Smashers. Therefore, expect her to have a solid outing against the 2-4 Fighting Warays. But for Pocari to win, Pablo would need much support from Jeanette Panaga, Iari Yongco, and Del Palomata.

Meanwhile, the Nes Pamilar-coached Fighting Warays suffered their fourth defeat against Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles. They were leading two sets to one coming into the fourth set which the Lady Eagles won. That forced a fifth set which Tacloban lost, 11-15. New player Dimdim Pacres will try to maintain her solid performance against Ateneo while Heather Guino-o and Jovelyn Prado will attack with force to get their third win in the PVL Open Conference 2018.

Which of these teams will move their win tally up? You can watch the game via livestream below.

 

Related

PVL Women's Open Conference

PVL Livestream – Iriga Navy vs. Adamson-Akari
PVL Women's Open Conference

No Madayag, Tolentino, Gaston versus Creamline?
PVL Women's Open Conference

How Creamline cooled down Banko Perlas

Popular

PSL All Filipino

PSL All-Filipino Cup 2018 Team Rosters
PSL All Filipino

PSL Collegiate Grand Slam 2018 Game Schedule
FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship

Which teams will have a shot at gold?

Latest

FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship

Serbia reaches first-ever gold medal match
PVL Women's Open Conference

PVL Livestream – BanKo Perlas vs. Creamline
PVL Women's Open Conference

PVL Livestream – Ateneo-Motolite vs. Tacloban