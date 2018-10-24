Watch LIVE! – Pocari Sweat vs. Tacloban

Wednesday, 24 Oct 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez

In the second game of today’s PVL Open Conference 2018 double-header, the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors will try to build a two-game win streak to open their second round. Standing in their way though are the Tacloban Fighting Warays who defeated them before they won a five-setter against the Banko Perlas Spikers.

Newly-signed Dimdim Pacres proved to be the difference in that game by leading the Fighting Warays with 21 points. She also received ample support from Jovelyn Prado and tournament’s fifth-leading scorer Heather Guino-o who tallied 16 points each. To Pocari’s consolation, they did fight mightily only to falter in the fifth set, 15-9. Jeanette Panaga led the Lady Warriors with 19 while Myla Pablo and Del Palomata both had 16.

Will Tacloban earn a repeat victory over Pocari Sweat to bring their record at 4-4? Or will Pocari Sweat win two in a row and improve to 5-3? These answers will be answered by watching the game via livestream here.

 

