Watch LIVE! – Petro Gazz vs. Tacloban

The Petro Gazz Angels lost their last game against the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors even though they won the first two sets. Jonah Sabete and Stephanie Mercado had 15 points each in the loss while Maricar Baloaloa and Cherry Rose Nunag had 11 and 10, respectively. Meanwhile, the Tacloban Fighting Warays are in a three-game losing skid with the latest setback coming at the hands of the Creamline Cool Smashers. No player reached double-digits in scoring but Dimdim Pacres led them with nine.

Will Petro Gazz solidify its Final Four push? Or will Tacloban end its slump? Watch this PVL Open Conference 2018 game via livestream here.

NOTE – the streams appear to be incorrectly set up on YouTube by ABS-CBN so the video below shows the wrong title but is the correct game.