Watch LIVE – Iriga-Navy vs. Adamson-Akari

The Adamson-Akari Lady Falcons are still looking for their first win in the PVL Open Conference 2018. Nothing would give them satisfaction but to defeat the team that gave them a 0-7 record: the Iriga-Navy Lady Oragons.

Meanwhile, the Lady Oragons suffered defeat at the hands of the Banko Perlas after winning over Coach Air Padda’s wards. Will Iriga get another victory over Adamson? Or will the San Marcelino-based volleybelles will break into the win column?

