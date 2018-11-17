Watch live – Creamline Cool Smashers vs. Banko Perlas

Saturday, 17 Nov 2018
Volleyverse - @volleyverse

Watch Creamline Coolsmashers vs. Banko Perlas in the PVL Open Conference 2018 live online on the 17 November 2018.

Its second vs. third as the PVL visits Cagayan De Oro. Will we see a battle between the Creamline and Banko talents or will they be both be focused on the Final Four?

Catch all the action with the official ABS-CBN live stream below.

Watch live – Creamline Coolsmashers vs. Banko Perlas – official ABS-CBN stream

Please note – currently ABS-CBN have this game set up on their YouTube channel but if, as happened last week, they decide not to broadcast the game we will try to find an alternative and will update this page.

