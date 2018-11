Watch Ateneo Motolite vs. Petro Gazz in the PVL Open Conference 2018 live online on the 17 November 2018.

Can the Petro Gazz Angels defeat the conference leaders Ateneo or will the Motolite team solidify their position at the top of the table as we head to the close of the preliminary round?

Catch all the action with the official ABS-CBN live stream below.

Watch live – Ateneo Motolite vs. Petro Gazz – official ABS-CBN stream