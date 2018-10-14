PVL Livestream – Creamline vs. Pocari

You only need two reasons to watch this much-awaited match between the Creamline Cool Smashers and the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors: Alyssa Valdez and Myla Pablo.

Arguably the best players in the league, if not the country, this will be the first time that the two volleyball titans will clash after the Cool Smashers edged the Lady Warriors in Game 3 of their PVL Reinforced Conference 2018 semifinal series.

Let’s not forget though that Pablo did not play that game. Therefore, she would give everything to avenge that loss against Valdez and the eventual reinforced champions. She will bring a storm of spikes and serves to lift her squad against The Phenom in order to improve their record to 4-1.

In a reversal of fortunes, it’s Creamline who is down a player this time as Michele Gumabao is in Albania to represent the Philippine for the Miss Globe 2018 beauty pageant. Jema Galanza, Rizza Mandapat, and Coleen Bravo will fill in for the production Gumabao will vacate. Likewise, Pocari Sweat can’t afford to be a one-woman team against a versatile Creamline squad. Therefore, they would need great outings from Iari Yongco, Jeanette Panaga, Panpan Pantino, and Dell Palomata.

Will Pocari Sweat thaw the three-game Creamline winning streak? Or will Creamline freeze the Lady Warriors? You can watch the game via livestream here.