Watch LIVE! – Creamline vs Tacloban

The second game feature two teams whose previous games were losses to the Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles. This will be the Creamline Cool Smashers’ first game since their five-set loss to the Lady Eagles in Batangas. Back then, Michele Gumabao just came from the Miss Globe tournament while Risa Sato competed with the NU Lady Bulldogs in the Unigames. Now, they will be fielding a complete line-up to back up Alyssa Valdez, Jema Galanza, and Jia Morado.

On the other hand, the Tacloban Fighting Warays lost to the Lady Eagles in four sets. Despite the loss, three of Coach Nes Pamilar’s wards turned in good performances. Heather Guino-o paced with 16 points while Dimdim Pacres had 13 and Jovielyn Prado added 12. However, the Lady Eagles dominated in attack points, 52-44, and blocks, 15-6, to get their eighth win in ten games. The Fighting Warays are now in a must-win situation against the Cool Smashers if they are to keep their Final Four hopes alive.

Will Creamline freeze the Fighting Waray’s offense? Or will Tacloban give the Cool Smashers its second straight loss? Watch this PVL Open Conference 2018 game via livestream here.